Wichita Falls, TX

3 murder cases remain unsolved from 2022

By Jaron Spor
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While 2022 is in the rearview mirror, three unsolved murder cases are still at the forefront.

2022 saw 18 homicides, 15 of those were classified as murders and three of those cases are still open.

“The first one was on the 1000 block of Covington,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “The second one was at the Haystack bar on N. Scott and then the third was on the 1300 block of 11th St.”

The one on Covington took place on May 22, 2022, around 2:00 A.M. Wichita Falls Fire Department was first called to the scene about a medical call but the WFPD was later called as well. That’s when the WFPD found Andrew Lopez, 32.

“They found a deceased in the vehicle,” Eipper said. I can’t really share a lot of the details because an arrest has not been made but it’s still moving forward, it’s pending. It’s an ongoing investigation.”

A search warrant was served at a house and people inside were interviewed at the police station. But no arrests were made.

The next murder took place on Aug. 1, 2022, around 12:10 A.M. Officers were dispatched to investigate an assault with a weapon at the Haystack Bar. Once there, officers found Cordera Sherrard Walker, 34.

“We were called out there, there was a victim there inside of a car who had been killed so that’s also labeled as a murder,” Eipper said. “That’s also pending an investigation and we are looking for tips. We are looking for any information if somebody wants to call into Crime Stoppers or call into our department that would be great.”

The final homicide happened on Oct. 26, 2022, at 3:30 P.M. in the 1300 block of 11th St. Police were sent to a report of a deceased person. When they arrived, they located James Shierling, 70, inside the apartment.

“Officers were called out on that one as well and found Mr. Shierling deceased and he had been murdered,” Eipper said. “So, that’s still a pending investigation. People have been interviewed as well through that.”

Since each of those incidents, detectives have worked hard to find the answers so these cases do not go cold.

“By law, a murder has no statute of limitation so it’s always an ongoing case,” Eipper said. “It may stop or come cold because of lack of leads but no, our detectives know the law but they also have this personal drive that they do want to solve this case for the victim and for the victim’s family.”

As we are in the new year, hopefully, that closure comes to each of those families, soon.

As Eipper said if you have any information on those cases you are urged to call Crime Stoppers. You never have to give your name and if your information leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward.

