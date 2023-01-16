Read full article on original website
Obituary: Beverly Spears
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Beverly Louise Spears, 73, of Paintsville, Ky., formerly of Paxton, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Paintsville ARH Hospital. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later time. The Jones-Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Ky., was entrusted with funeral arrangements. She was born...
Obituary: Mary Davis
Mary Alice Davis, 74, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 8:20 pm on January 16, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born, July 24,1948 in Bloomington, IL a daughter of Richard and Hyral (Holt) James. Mary graduated from Gibson City High School in 1966. She married Gary Davis on Sept 16,1966 in Rossville, IL.
Obituary: Barbara A. Kaley
BEMENT — Barbara A. Kaley, 95, of Bement, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Lexington, S.C. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. The Rev. Naomi Roberts will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at the church. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Bement is handling arrangements.
GCMS boys basketball defeats Tremont in HOIC Tourney quarterfinals
BLOOMINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 52-34 over Tremont in the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County Tournament on Tuesday. In the second quarter, GCMS outscored Tremont 13-8 to break a 7-7 tie as Chase Minion scored six points during the quarter while Zach Barnes scored five points and Ty Cribbett had two points.
GOP chairmen to interview candidates to fill Bennett’s old seat in Illinois House
GIBSON CITY — Republican party chairmen from the seven counties that comprise the 106th Illinois House District — including Ford County’s Jeff Orr — met remotely via the Zoom app Wednesday night with the GOP House Caucus’ lawyer to discuss the process of filling the 106th District seat formerly held by Tom Bennett.
PBL JV boys basketball wins 52-49 over Pontiac
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 52-49 over Pontiac on Tuesday. With the win, PBL improved to 8-3. After falling behind 19-7 in the first quarter, PBL outscored Pontiac 16-9, 13-12 and 16-9 in the second, third and fourth quarters, respectively. Bryar Cosgrove finished with...
Owner of Doug’s Pharmacy in Paxton facing mortgage foreclosure
PAXTON — The owner of a compounding pharmacy in downtown Paxton had yet to respond Thursday to a foreclosure complaint alleging she defaulted on a $1.75 million mortgage she secured to acquire the pharmacy four years ago. The Ford County Chronicle’s attempts to reach Dr. Jenna Vogel, the owner...
Buckley sets public hearing on plans for sewage treatment plant
BUCKLEY — It has been almost 50 years since village leaders in Buckley first developed plans for a sewage-treatment plant to be built in the town in southwestern Iroquois County. While the original plans from the mid-1970s never came to fruition — and a failed voter referendum decades later...
GCMS Middle School volleyball teams beat LeRoy
GIBSON CITY – The GCMS Middle School eighth- and seventh-grade volleyball team each earned a victory over LeRoy on Thursday. The GCMS eighth-grade team won 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 as Josie Kleist and Brilee Little had five and three kills, respectively, while Kate McCall had four aces, two kills and three digs, Londyn Roderick had four aces and 11 digs and Kolbie Eichelberger had nine digs and three aces.
GCMS JV boys basketball loses 31-27 to Lexington in tourney title game
LEROY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team lost 31-27 to Lexington in the championship game of a tournament in LeRoy on Wednesday. The Falcons outscored Lexington 15-4 in the first half, but the Minutemen gained the lead via a 27-12 advantage in the second half. Spencer...
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins in three sets over Buckley St. John’s
BUCKLEY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 27-25, 18-25, 25-13 over Buckley St. John’s on Thursday. Hallee Johnson had six aces and three kills for PBL (4-0) while Mikayla Ware had six kills. Ava Masco had four aces, Taylor Cole had three kills, Kylie Rust had three kills and two aces and Maddi DeOrnellas had two blocks.
Paxton Police Blotter: Arrests made for cannabis, warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Alexander J. Wilson, 21, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received an anonymous tip that Wilson was wanted on the warrant and was at the Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. After arriving in the area, police located the vehicle at the Village Pantry, about three blocks to the north of the Dollar General, where Wilson was arrested without incident.
