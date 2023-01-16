PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Alexander J. Wilson, 21, of Rantoul, was arrested on a Ford County warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic offense around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the parking lot of the Village Pantry, 435 S. Railroad Ave. The arrest occurred after Paxton police received an anonymous tip that Wilson was wanted on the warrant and was at the Dollar General, 755 S. Railroad Ave. After arriving in the area, police located the vehicle at the Village Pantry, about three blocks to the north of the Dollar General, where Wilson was arrested without incident.

PAXTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO