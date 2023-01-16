Read full article on original website
George H. Rodriguez, El Conservador
3d ago
Why would you ask or raise this question, other than to encourage and justify disrespect? Obviously that’s the author’s intent.
Jeffrey Share
3d ago
not recommended. I worked with a guy in New York state who did that to a state cop for no reason. it did not go well.
2 Texas women’s feud over trash can turns violent (video)
A Texas woman is finally speaking out after an incident that occurred on Jan. 4. Lakisha Broomfield says that Sydney Harris allegedly ran her over with an SUV after she used Harris’ trash can. The altercation began after Broomfield placed her trash into Harris’ can during the holidays.
A Texas Woman Was Shot At Several Times By An Angry Driver & All She Did Was Pass Him (VIDEO)
A Texas woman was shot at multiple times by a driver during a road rage incident, and police are still searching for the suspect. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Shocking footage released by the Lubbock Police Department yesterday shows two drivers and...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Military widow says Texas law is costing her thousands
A Georgetown widow suddenly owes thousands of dollars in property taxes after a tax exemption she's had for years turned out to be not quite what she thought.
California Man Has Shocking Reaction to Trying Whataburger in Texas [Video]
A hill that many Texas will die on is their belief that Whataburger is superior to any other burger chain. They will especially get upset if you even hint at In-N-Out possibly being better in any way, shape, or form. While In-N-Out is well-known in Texas, California, and every state...
Police in Texas Warning Us About ‘Jugging’
Sadly, we live in a world in which you've always got to be watching your back. According to the McKinney Texas Police Department, Texans need to be aware of a crime called "jugging", which you could fall victim to if you're not paying close attention. The McKinney PD report they've...
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
forwardtimes.com
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS
Could proposed legislation by Lt. Governor Patrick and recent legislation giving people increased access to guns be a setup for a mass incarceration push in Texas?. African Americans in Texas should be very cautious, concerned, and cognizant about what is happening in plain sight regarding the carefree attitude that many of our top elected officials in the Lone Star State have about giving people unfettered access to guns, guns, and more guns.
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
Is It Legal To Do This In Your Truck Bed In Texas?
Driving around Texas, you see something rather interesting sometimes. You've probably either wanted to do it, or grew up doing it all the time. But the question may have crossed your mind: "is this even legal?" Let's be real for a moment - that question always pops up right in...
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
hppr.org
Hunger strike in Texas prisons continues
Hundreds of men may have been going without food for days inside Texas’ prisons to protest their incarceration inside of Restrictive Housing, permanent or long-term solitary confinement. This is the second hunger strike over the practice in two years. Previously called Administrative Segregation, it is the process of separating...
5 Captured, 5 To Go – Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Department of Public Safety has had some good luck and good police work in the last few months and has captured five of the ten most wanted in the state. However, there are five more fugitives at large that the DPS Troopers could use some help finding, maybe you have seen them?
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
These Handgun and Rifle Calibers are the Most Popular in Texas
While the laws on firearm ownership and concealed carry are still in favor of the people, we Texans take these rights seriously. That stated I believe more and more Texans are carrying concealed handguns especially since some of the Texas laws have been relaxed considerably by Governor Abbott. In 2022 more handguns were purchased by women in Texas and the US.
Radio Texas, LIVE! plays the best country music and delivers the latest local music news. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://radiotexaslive.com/
