The Brooklyn Nets were at one point the hottest team in the NBA after having won 12 games in row and 14 out of 15 as they vaulted into the top half of the Eastern Conference standings. But they have been without superstar Kevin Durant the last few games as he’s been sidelined with a knee injury and they have dropped four straight games. It would seem like an ample time for Ben Simmons to step up and sort of re-write the narrative on him by helping lead the team in Durant’s absence.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO