Sylvester Stallone Was Stunned At The Difficulty Of Filming For TV During Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone hasn't done a lot of work in television. The action star did an episode of "Kojak" and an episode of "Police Story" early in his career (the latter, appropriately, as a character named Rocky), in 2002 he voiced Paul Revere on "Liberty's Kids," and in 2005 he did two episodes of "Las Vegas" as "Frank the Repairman." Aside from those brief appearances, "Tulsa King" marks the actor's very first foray into television.
Melissa McCarthy Once Accidentally Mortified Fans On The Set Of Gilmore Girls With A Prank
Melissa McCarthy has become one of the most beloved comedians in the genre. Known for her over-the-top, fearless comedy in films like "Bridesmaids" and "The Heat," McCarthy actually got her big break in Hollywood by playing a very sweet role. In the series' original run, from 2000-2007, McCarthy played Sookie...
Cary Elwes Was Wowed By Stranger Things' Ultra-Realistic Starcourt Mall
Cary Elwes has been in many high-profile and memorable projects throughout his long and illustrious career. From classics like "The Princess Bride" to mind-bending horror films like "Saw," he seems open to exploring every cinematic genre. It wasn't exactly a huge surprise when Elwes joined "Stranger Things" for its third season as the shady mayor of Hawkins, Larry Kline. At the climax of the season, Kline is arrested for corruption due to his backroom deals to help Starcourt Mall get built. The mall and the company backing it are actually revealed to be a front for the Soviet Union's attempts to tap into the supernatural occurrences happening in the small town.
Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5
"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Accidentally Head-Butted Millie Bobby Brown While Filming A Kiss
It was William Shakespeare who wrote "the course of true love never did run smooth" as part of his play "A Midsummer Night's Dream." While he certainly didn't have "Stranger Things" in mind when crafting the classic text, the relationships that make up the beloved Netflix series fit its meaning; out of all the love stories on the show, Mike and Eleven's might just be the true definition of complicated.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Defends Wife Sarah Michelle Gellar Over Buffy The Vampire Slayer Drama
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar were a part of a pretty elite group of young actors in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition to rising to fame around the same time, the two also co-starred in a number of movies together. They played members of the doomed friend group at the center of the slasher flick "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and then took on the roles of Fred and Daphne in the live-action movies "Scooby-Doo" and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed." Gellar even had a cameo in Prinze Jr.'s rom-com breakout, "She's All That." Of course, their most notable collaboration is their real-life marriage of over two decades.
Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader
People's interactions with their co-workers can run an entire gamut of feelings. Some people may look at coworkers as friends, while others may see them as competitors, or treat them with some kind of ambivalent apathy that separates work from home life. That isn't to say that actors don't share the same kind of feelings regarding each other, with Express reporting on the infamous contempt Tommy Lee Jones held for Jim Carrey on the set of "Batman Forever," or Decider noting that Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have an exceptional friendship.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
Jay's Disappointing Character Arc Has Chicago PD Fans Almost Wishing He Was Gone For Good
This article contains spoilers for Season 10, Episode 12 of "Chicago P.D." Ever since "Chicago P.D." premiered in 2014 as the second series in the "One Chicago" franchise, numerous compelling characters have populated the 21st District. The series is led by morally corrupt Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), whose team of officers and detectives provides viewers with multiple personalities to root for. Of these officers, Senior Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was the balancing act between some of Voight's and Detective Alvin Olinsky's (Elias Koteas) questionable actions. He was a popular main character, and in Soffer's own words as he announced his exit from the program, "To create this hour-long drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead" (via Variety).
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fans Are Not Happy About Amy Jo Johnson's Reunion Absence
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" fans will be gifted with the ultimate nostalgic treat when the 30th anniversary special premieres on April 19th. Presented by Netflix, the landmark celebration subtitled "Once & Always" will feature the long-awaited reunion of cast members from the original run of the series. Following the tragic death of "Power Rangers" icon Jason David Frank, this celebratory event is both bittersweet and sorely needed.
Scream 6 Producer Kevin Williamson Originally Couldn't Find Hayden Panettiere To Cast Her
Fans of the "Scream" franchise are already excited about the return of a fan-favorite character to the Screamiverse for the upcoming "Scream 6." It's Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), last seen left for dead by the Ghostface killer in Wes Craven's 2011 "Scream 4." The return of Kirby to the world...
Before Video Games Caused Violence, 60 Minutes Told Us That Dungeons & Dragons Did
In the 4th season of "Stranger Things," a few of the leading kids join a "Dungeons & Dragons" (D&D) group at their school called The Hellfire Club. "D&D" has always been an essential part of "Stranger Things." As avid players of the tabletop RPG, when weird things happen in Hawkins, the gang uses their vast knowledge of the monsters in the game to explain real-life occurrences.
Jolene Blalock Relied On Her Eyes To Portray The Stoicism Of Star Trek: Enterprise's T'Pol
Most "Star Trek" series have one character who doesn't have emotions (or at least doesn't show them), which makes for a very unique acting challenge. The original series had the famous Vulcan character Spock (Leonard Nimoy), "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had Data (Brent Spiner), and "Star Trek: Voyager" had Tuvok (Tim Russ). In a 1978 interview with The Orlando Sentinel (via MeTV), Nimoy made a point of mentioning that Vulcans aren't devoid of emotion, but rather they are in control of their emotions, and that there was a certain subtle acting involved in making those emotions just visible under the surface.
Breaking Bad's RJ Mitte Says 'It's A Shame' He Never Had A Scene With Aaron Paul
It's been years since fans got their last look at Walter White as "Breaking Bad" came to its climactic end, but the show's ever-lasting legacy on TV, and Albuquerque, won't be forgotten. While there are numerous areas where "Breaking Bad" excelled, one of the show's best aspects was its characters and their interactions with one another.
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Found Himself Needing To Lie Down After Some Of The Show's Shocking Scenes
"Sons of Anarchy" is a show that thrived not only on complex, morally questionable characters but on pure shock value. Throughout its seven-season run, it never shied away from (often gruesomely) killing off main characters or going in unexpected directions. "Sons of Anarchy" focused on Jackson "Jax" Teller (Charlie Hunnam), the vice president of SAMCRO, a motorcycle club and criminal gang. The show deals with his growing disillusion with this life of crime and a desire to take the club in a more legal and legitimate direction.
The Walking Dead Fans Pick Cailey Fleming As The Best Child Actor On The Show
To put it lightly, "Walking Dead" media is not for the faint of heart nor the squeamish. When it comes to human drama, it's often an emotionally draining and disheartening watch. As for the zombie side of things, it more than brings horror and gore and is just as good at making your skin crawl as it is at convincing you to sleep with the lights on. With that in mind, it's no stretch to say that the "Walking Dead" franchise is far from suitable viewing for children, even though the original AMC series featured its fair share of young actors.
Law & Order's Sam Waterson Experienced Some Serious Deja Vu When He Returned To The Show
"Law & Order" was not the start of the crime procedural, but there is certainly no doubt about its impact on popular culture. Dick Wolf's massive empire in the genre started in 1990 with the introduction of the show's simple structure (via IMDb). The show's first half starts with law enforcement solving cases, while the last half tackles prosecution in court. While the series has caught major political heat, many aspects of the series remain iconic.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Explains How Being Part Of The Cooper Family Is Nostalgic
"The Big Bang Theory's" unprecedented success and devoted fan base led to the heartfelt prequel "Young Sheldon," with Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper) reprising his role through a reminiscing voiceover. Decades before the original series, we follow the titular eccentric scientist and the many misadventures his big brain gets him into. In the spin-off, Sheldon (Iain Armitage) navigates his unique adolescence with his supportive and unconventional family, which often steals the spotlight.
Impractical Jokers Doesn't Pay The Stars As Much As You Might Think
When it comes to a long-running television series, your average fan will likely see the potential riches that the show's stars earn on any given episode. For example, the cast members of "The Simpsons," prior to a pay cut in 2011, were raking in about $440,000 per episode (per Hollywood Reporter). So it makes sense that viewers would think that actors on a TV show would be drowning in money.
