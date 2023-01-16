ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Tar Heels basketball picks up a surprise top 10 recruit in the Class of 2024

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4waS_0kGg4ceg00

Ian Jackson solidified what is the strongest recruiting class to date under North Carolina coach Hubert Davis when the Bronx, N.Y. native committed to the Tar Heels over Kentucky and Arkansas on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who is ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2024 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, adds to a class that includes point guard Elliot Cadeau (No. 10), forward James Brown (No. 27) and wing Drake Powell (No. 50), who is from Pittsboro.

Jackson took official visits to Arkansas, Oregon, LSU and Kentucky, but most analysts believe his decision came down to the Heels and Wildcats. It signals the first win for Carolina over a recruit Kentucky heavily pursued in quite some time.

“Just a family atmosphere, it was way different than any visit I had been on,” Jackson said as he made the announcement on ESPNU. “Me and (coach) Davis had a real connection. Off the court he’s worried about my family and how I’m doing mentally instead of just as a basketball player.”

There was some talk that Jackson would reclassify to 2023, but he shot down that idea, adding that he wanted to enjoy high school.

Jackson’s commitment also reinforces Davis’ desire to continue the tradition of New York to North Carolina pipeline that was first emphasized by coach Frank McGuire and later Dean Smith. Davis noted after the Heels’ beat Ohio State in Madison Square Garden last month in the CBS Classic that he intends on playing in New York annually. Carolina will be back in the Garden next season to participate in the Jimmy V Classic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tarheelblog.com

A look at what Chip Lindsey brings to UNC

I’m a few weeks late to writing this, but it’s not like much has changed, so here we go anyways:. Phil Longo was a polarizing figure for UNC football fans and media. There are those who saw him as possibly UNC’s best ever offensive coordinator, putting up top-20 offenses in just about every stat that matters while recycling through a bevy of NFL-caliber players nearly every year and uncovering the program’s probably two best-ever quarterbacks back to back with the kind of explosive offense rarely seen in Chapel Hill. And there are those who see his disproportionate red zone failures, short-yardage struggles, occasional lack of rhythm or feel for complementary football, and some other things and find him to be a good-not-great coordinator who got lucky with some of UNC’s best ever talent at quarterback and skill positions but was always very replaceable and probably upgradeable. I won’t make any bones about the fact that I fall in the former camp — I’m not blind to those issues, but I think several were exaggerated and the ones that weren’t were more than mitigated by how easily he managed explosive plays, which are pretty much free points: they turn drives that aren’t likely to score into either much more favorable ones, or even just six points immediately. It’s a moot point, as Longo’s now left of his own accord for the same position in Madison, Wisconsin, but it’s worth keeping in mind, especially because Longo’s replacement, Chip Lindsey, said in his first press availability that “the nucleus of our offense is in place” and that his job is going to be more to tweak than to install a new system. So, as I did more than four years ago when Longo was announced as UNC’s new playcaller, let’s take a look at Lindsey’s career and figure out what we can expect from him with this UNC offense going forward.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

List of every recruit holding Duke offer

No matter the time of year, Duke basketball recruiting never stops. And sometimes, the outlook for the Blue Devils changes quickly. So to help keep track of general happenings in the Duke recruiting universe, the following are ever-updated lists of the program's present-day signees, commits, and ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game

Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan

Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
23K+
Followers
410
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy