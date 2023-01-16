UNC Tar Heels basketball picks up a surprise top 10 recruit in the Class of 2024

Ian Jackson solidified what is the strongest recruiting class to date under North Carolina coach Hubert Davis when the Bronx, N.Y. native committed to the Tar Heels over Kentucky and Arkansas on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who is ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2024 according to the 247 Sports composite rankings, adds to a class that includes point guard Elliot Cadeau (No. 10), forward James Brown (No. 27) and wing Drake Powell (No. 50), who is from Pittsboro.

Jackson took official visits to Arkansas, Oregon, LSU and Kentucky, but most analysts believe his decision came down to the Heels and Wildcats. It signals the first win for Carolina over a recruit Kentucky heavily pursued in quite some time.

“Just a family atmosphere, it was way different than any visit I had been on,” Jackson said as he made the announcement on ESPNU. “Me and (coach) Davis had a real connection. Off the court he’s worried about my family and how I’m doing mentally instead of just as a basketball player.”

There was some talk that Jackson would reclassify to 2023, but he shot down that idea, adding that he wanted to enjoy high school.

Jackson’s commitment also reinforces Davis’ desire to continue the tradition of New York to North Carolina pipeline that was first emphasized by coach Frank McGuire and later Dean Smith. Davis noted after the Heels’ beat Ohio State in Madison Square Garden last month in the CBS Classic that he intends on playing in New York annually. Carolina will be back in the Garden next season to participate in the Jimmy V Classic.