Tampa, FL

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star less than 300 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record

LeBron James followed up his season-best 48 points on Monday night with a 32-point outing on Wednesday. Though that wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Lakers to get a win against the Sacramento Kings, James moved closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record. He eclipsed the 38,000-point threshold on Sunday against the 76ers, and now needs only 284 points to become the leading scorer in NBA history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Luka Doncic wants help in Dallas; Wizards exploring options for Rui Hachimura

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, which means that new rumors and reports pop up seemingly daily. This season's Feb. 9 deadline could be especially intriguing given the parity in the league this season. A lot of teams feel like they have a chance to make a real run, and thus could be looking to make moves. It can be a lot to stay on top of, but we'll do our best to keep you covered. Here's a look at a few fresh rumblings from across the league's landscape.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 roll

Familiar foes face off in a NFC Divisional Round will match up on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. It will be the ninth postseason meeting between the teams, who met last year when San Francisco posted a 23-17 victory in the Wild Card Round. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second in the NFC East, are coming off a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers (14-4), who won the NFC West crown, dismantled the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. The Cowboys lead the all-time series 19-18-1, including a 5-3 edge in the postseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

NBA trade deadline 2023: The five sellers that will control the market in February

We can get the obvious teams out of the way early. Houston is probably trying to flip Eric Gordon for draft picks right about now. Orlando will likely take calls on Terrence Ross and Gary Harris. Charlotte and Detroit should be open to just about any veteran on their rosters. Jordan Clarkson sounds great until he runs into a team that can exploit him on defense. These are your garden variety trade deadline targets, mid-sized salaries attached to modest players who could probably help the back end of a contender's rotation but won't swing the championship conversation in any meaningful way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes

LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA

