ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning

DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Two injured in Xenia shooting: Police seek suspect

Police said witnesses saw two groups of people get into an argument before the shooting. At some point during the argument, witnesses said a 16-year-old male pulled out a pistol and began shooting at the two victims as well as several others who were there.
XENIA, OH
WDTN

Union Township crash leaves one dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Union Township. The Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes, of New Vienna was driving northbound on US-68 in a GMC pick-up truck in Union Township. Mahanes traveled left of center, crashing into a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder

BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk

A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
DUNKIRK, OH
WDTN

Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
ZANESFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Murder suspect makes initial court appearance

LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
LIMA, OH
Record-Herald

Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity

GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
ARCANUM, OH
Record-Herald

Sabina man accused of assault facing charges

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
SABINA, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
KETTERING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy