Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersEnglewood, OH
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenGreenville, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
Related
Sidney Interim Police Chief Shoemaker to retire, leave office in February
SIDNEY — Sidney Police Capt. William Shoemaker, interim chief since 2022, will end his 26-year public service career Feb. 1, City Manager Andrew Bowsher said Thursday. Capt. Shoemaker’s retirement will be effective Aug. 2. >> Agency looking to find home for dog that survived being shot in the...
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
‘I’m scared for our citizens;’ Dayton police, commissioners discuss ways to crack down on hooning
DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners are weighing in and working with police to develop new options to crack down on dangerous driving and hooning. Overnight on Sunday, dozens of cars could be seen blocking the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets while some did donuts in the intersection. Everyone working, living or playing downtown could hear and see the street takeover.
SWAT response to Dayton property ends without injury
The scene, located at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Bon Air Drive is active, with many authorities responding.
1 person in custody after pursuit in Dayton
One vehicle led police on a pursuit that ended on Delphos Avenue near Walton Avenue.
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
Two injured in Xenia shooting: Police seek suspect
Police said witnesses saw two groups of people get into an argument before the shooting. At some point during the argument, witnesses said a 16-year-old male pulled out a pistol and began shooting at the two victims as well as several others who were there.
Union Township crash leaves one dead
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Union Township. The Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says 18-year-old Timmi Mahanes, of New Vienna was driving northbound on US-68 in a GMC pick-up truck in Union Township. Mahanes traveled left of center, crashing into a Volvo tractor-trailer traveling […]
‘This was brutal’: Woman, attorney speak after police altercation over McDonald’s order
Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald's in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn't have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald's to get the order done correctly.
‘Kills people everywhere he goes;’ Man sentenced for multi-state killing spree, local murder
BUTLER TWP. — A South African man was sentenced to prison Friday after being convicted for the murder of a fourth victim in a multi‐state crime spree. On February 19, 2011, Muziwokuthula S. Madonda, 45, fatally shot 25‐year‐old Zenzele Davis Mdadane in the area of 10100 Frederick Pike in Butler Township, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
Ohio man accused of holding two women in basement indicted
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio man accused of kidnapping two women and imprisoning them in a basement has now been indicted on several charges. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Charles Womack Jr. of Zanesfield was at the home of a woman he was dating casually, when he and a second woman, […]
OSHP: 18-year-old dead after crash on US-68 near I-71 in Clinton County
At least one person is dead after a crash in Clinton County early Thursday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Murder suspect makes initial court appearance
LIMA — A Lima teenager charged with murder waived his right to a probable cause hearing Wednesday morning in Lima Municipal Court. Through his attorney, Jim Owen, Takal Austin agreed to have his case bound over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for consideration by an upcoming session of the grand jury. Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren continued Austin’s bond at $1 million.
Record-Herald
Former OSHP trooper sentenced for rape
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A retired Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was recently sentenced to five years in prison for the rape of a minor. Robert Ruth, 58, formerly of 21 Residence Drive in Washington C.H., pleaded “no contest” in Fayette County Common Pleas Court to the second count of the grand jury indictment — first-degree felony rape — as part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office. Two counts of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery were dismissed.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum man faces 25 counts of pandering obscenity
GREENVILLE — An Arcanum man appeared in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment on 25 counts of pandering obscenity with a minor. Judge Travis L. Fliehman presided. Jeremy D. Spencer, entered a not guilty plea for pandering obscenity- specifically that of a minor, a felony of...
Record-Herald
Sabina man accused of assault facing charges
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A 38-year-old Sabina man is facing several charges for allegedly assaulting another man, restraining two 17-year-olds, and resisting arrest. Justin W. Deaton is being held in the Fayette County Jail on charges of first-degree misdemeanor assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and three counts of third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint.
wktn.com
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office, the following two individuals were each placed on five years community control with conditions:. .John C. Hill Jr. on one count each of possession of fentanyl-related compound and attempted...
Dayton man killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex identified
DAYTON — A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting over the weekend at a Dayton apartment complex. Lawrence Bell, of Dayton, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Dayton Police and EMS were called to the 1000 block...
Construction: Portion of Kettering to see traffic delays
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main. According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will […]
Comments / 0