ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. With the election behind her and the new term in front of her, Gorton has a chance to look ahead and make some plans for the city. Everyone is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Link 2 Hope | Connecting women to Yes Cerv! program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Future of abortion rights in Kentucky remains uncertain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are still waiting on a decision from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding abortion rights in the Commonwealth. In June 2022, a historic decision was made to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving things in the hands of the states. “The Kentucky Supreme Court is in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY
WKYT 27

14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:. Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette. Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co. Paris at Clark Co....
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The State told the Herald-Leader it was a glitch by private vendor Kentucky Interactive. It manages the agency’s online tax payment system. Of the 7,881 taxpayers impacted, 5,355...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program. The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence. The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy