LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO