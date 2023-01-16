Read full article on original website
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/22: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. With the election behind her and the new term in front of her, Gorton has a chance to look ahead and make some plans for the city. Everyone is...
Link 2 Hope | Connecting women to Yes Cerv! program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In central Kentucky, the Yes Cerv! was launched in 2021 to provide women with free lifesaving screenings. In this Link to Hope, how Kentucky CancerLink can connect women in under-served communities with the help they need by using someone to navigate them in a language they understand.
Officials say Kentucky’s HOPE Initiative is already working
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials joined Attorney General Daniel Cameron Wednesday morning to talk about ways that they are trying to cut down on human trafficking. The HOPE Initiative began in October 2022 in four counties, including Fayette County, and officials say it’s already working. Officials reached out...
Future of abortion rights in Kentucky remains uncertain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are still waiting on a decision from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding abortion rights in the Commonwealth. In June 2022, a historic decision was made to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving things in the hands of the states. “The Kentucky Supreme Court is in a...
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
14 to be inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced the 14 new members of the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023 will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Central Bank Center Ballroom. The 14-member class is:. CAROLYN ALEXANDER (Athlete /...
Ky. Baptists mourn death of church plant leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Kentucky Baptists are mourning the tragic death last week of Clint Clifton, a Virginia pastor who was scheduled to speak at the March 13-14 REACH Conference at Severns Valley Baptist Church in Elizabethtown. Rob Patterson, Kentucky Baptist Convention’s evangelism team leader, said Clifton was scheduled to...
Measles case confirmed in Ky. linked to recent outbreak
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State officials have confirmed a case of measles in Kentucky linked to an outbreak in central Ohio. The Kentucky Department of Health said it has been communicating with the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health in connection to an outbreak in measles cases since November.
KSP to begin equipping troopers with body cameras
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in the Commonwealth’s history, state police will wear body cameras. It comes after legislation signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear last year. It included $12.2 million to purchase an integrated video system for Kentucky State Police. “With the acquisition of...
WATCH: Friday high school basketball highlights
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are Friday’s high school basketball highlights from around the area:. Madison Central at Frederick Douglass; Dunbar at Lexington Catholic; Paris at Clark Co.; Lexington Christian at Lafayette. Henry Clay at Sayre; East Jessamine at Great Crossing; Frankfort at Franklin Co. Paris at Clark Co....
Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers double charged due to glitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly 8,000 Kentucky taxpayers were double charged, the Kentucky Department of Revenue confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The State told the Herald-Leader it was a glitch by private vendor Kentucky Interactive. It manages the agency’s online tax payment system. Of the 7,881 taxpayers impacted, 5,355...
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
One Lexington opens applications for Gun Violence Prevention Grant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington has opened applications for the Gun Violence Prevention Grant program. The grant program is focused on providing community partners with resources to help prevent gun violence. The City allocated $50,000 to support the Gun Violence Prevention Grant Program. Recipients of grants will receive up...
Arguments heard in lawsuit appeal for fmr. Ky. deputy paralyzed by friendly fire
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County deputy filed a lawsuit against the City of Georgetown and two police officers for negligence after he was hit by friendly fire and paralyzed. In 2021, a judge all but ended the lawsuit. Morales appealed, and oral arguments were heard in Frankfort on...
Good Question: Do WKYT meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teleprompters are one tool we use to bring you the news, but do we all use them? That’s a question one viewer asked. For today’s Good Question, Colin asks, Do the meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?. A little behind-the-scenes secret,...
Woman wins big in online Kentucky Lottery game
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Laurel County woman won over $222,000 from a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online. Last week, Nicole Morgan was one minute into her break at work when she put $20 in her lottery account to play the lottery online. “I wagered $.50 cents on...
Man sentenced for two Lexington murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
