clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Driver seriously injured in head-on collision on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One driver had to be extricated from a head-on collision wreck Thursday afternoon on Tiny Town Road. At 2:49 p.m., Clarksville Police were dispatched to a head-on collision on Tiny Town at Outlaw Field Road. One of the drivers is being extricated from their vehicle, and all lanes of Tiny Town were shut down between Pembroke Road and Outlaw Field Road.
whvoradio.com
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a foot pursuit in Pembroke Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area of Clara Drive in Pembroke for a disturbance with 27-year-old Daquan Butler allegedly assaulting a woman over problems in their relationship.
whvoradio.com
One Killed And Three Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Three people were severely injured and one person was killed in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil in an...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash
All four children injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus crash on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas says three of the kids were taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Jennie...
104.1 WIKY
Man Killed In Oil Tanker Explosion Identified
The person killed in the oil tanker explosion in Muhlenburg County, Kentucky has been identified. He is 33 year old Brenton Elkins of Greenville. This happened on Monday morning on Highway 853. Elkins was found 100 feet from the oil tanker unresponsive with no pulse. A second person was taken...
Man who tried to run from Christian County authorities arrested for assault
A Hopkinsville man is in custody after a report of a domestic disturbance turned into two foot chases in Christian County Tuesday night.
1 killed, 4 injured in tank explosion at Kentucky facility
The explosion happened Wednesday while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the Quick Turn Anodizing facility in Guthrie, Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith told news outlets.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged in connection to a burglary on Rose Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say Monday evening 25-year-old Dequaveon Pryor entered a Rose Drive home and took a PlayStation and a Chromebook without the owner’s consent. He was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with...
wevv.com
Multiple areas of North Main Street closed in Greenville after two power poles damaged
There's a Thursday morning traffic alert for drivers in Greenville, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said around 11 a.m. that officials were at the scene of an incident in the area North Main Street. According to GFD. two power poles were hit Thursday morning, causing several closures in the area....
whopam.com
No injuries after Oak Street home struck by gunfire Tuesday morning
Hopkinsville police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired into an Oak Street home early Tuesday morning. Three 9 mm shell casings were recovered in the area of the 2000 block of Oak Street, with the report saying the man sleeping inside wasn’t injured when the bullets struck his home about 3:30 a.m.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Todd County School Bus Crash
A wreck involving a school bus on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton sent three people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy David Hutcheson says just after 3 p.m. a school bus was northbound when it ran off the edge of the road and the driver over-corrected causing the bus to run off the opposite side of the road and overturn.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
whopam.com
Arrest made in recent burglary
An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary earlier this week on Rose Drive. The Hopkinsville police report says 25-year old Dequaveon Pryor of Hopkinsville entered a home in the 700 block of Rose Monday night and stole a PlayStation Pro and Chromebook with a combined value of about $423.
whvoradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured, Mobile Home Destroyed In Fire w/VIDEO
A man was injured and a mobile home was destroyed in a fire on Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say firefighters were called to the mobile home on Greenville Road for a fire just after 2 pm and found it engulfed in flames when they arrived.
