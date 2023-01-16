Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
Police release video of suspects wanted for deadly stabbing
Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide
ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC identified: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates to personally prosecute murder trial
Ivan Bates will personally prosecute a murder case, the Baltimore City state's attorney announced Friday. While it's not unheard of for a jurisdiction's top prosecutor to litigate a criminal case, it is rare in Baltimore. "I want everybody to recognize the reason I entered my appearance is because, at the...
fox5dc.com
Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of escaping police custody at Baltimore hospital, federal agents join search
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — In November 2022, an officer gets on the radio and calls for backup. A suspect had escaped from the prisoner transport vehicle outside Baltimore’s Midtown Hospital and was on the loose. “The suspect had requested to be evaluated by medical professionals after his arrest....
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 17, on the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:50 pm, officers located 54-year-old Dale Henson, one adult female, and a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
WBAL Radio
City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday
City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
WMDT.com
Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
Nine Pounds Of Pot, Coke, Cash Seized From Driver In Baltimore After Crash, Police Say
A Randallstown man was arrested after police found him with more than nine pounds of suspected marijuana and cocaine, authorities say.Michael Harrell Jr., 30, was pulled over after observing him driving a Honda Accord with a paper license plate that was registered to a Ford Truck on the night of Fr…
