ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities. Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in west Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Lexington Street just before 5:45: p.m. on January 18, 2023, according to police. Investigators say they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Suspicious body found in Essex ruled a homicide

ESSEX, Md. — The Baltimore County police are investigating a suspicious death in Essex as a homicide after a body was found on Jan. 15. According to police, on Jan. 15, around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Sun Circle Way about a dead body that had been found. After an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was done on Jan. 16, it was determined that the death was a homicide due to apparent trauma to the upper body.
ESSEX, MD
fox5dc.com

Annapolis man sentenced for accepting payment to kill woman's boyfriend

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An Annapolis man will spend decades behind bars for accepting a $3,200 payment to kill a man following a verbal argument. Michael Gibson, 23, was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended for first-degree murder and 20 years, concurrent for using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Leslie Saunders, 50.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on January 12th. Artaja McDaniel was last seen in the 2900 block of Erdman Avenue on January 12, at approximately 3:30 p.m. She is 5’1” and weighs approximately 146 lbs. If you know the whereabouts of Artaja McDaniel, please dial 911. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Jan. 17, on the 5000 block of Benning Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 8:50 pm, officers located 54-year-old Dale Henson, one adult female, and a juvenile male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
foxbaltimore.com

Man found with fatal cuts in West Baltimore declared dead

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police found a man with serious injuries in West Baltimore Thursday afternoon. According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a cutting near Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived at the location, they discovered an unidentified adult man with cuts to the chest....
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

City police investigating two homicides from Wednesday

City Police are investigating two homicides in West Baltimore. Around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found a man suffering from cuts to his chest on Pennsylvania Avenue. The victim, Dashawn Anderson, was transported to Shock Trauma and was pronounced dead. Around 5:30 p.m., officers said a 30-year-old man was...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Three juveniles charged with robbery, assault in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and assault following an incident last week. The incident happened on January 11th, when the victim was approached by three juveniles in the 700 block of Race Street. The victim reported that the juveniles took their cell phone and coerced the victim to follow them in an attempt to get the phone access ID. It was reported that when they arrived around Washington Street, the victim was assaulted by being hit multiple times by one of the juveniles. The other two juveniles allegedly pushed the victim to continue to the area of the Meadow Street Park, where the victim reported that they were held against their will and assaulted more while the juveniles stole more property from them. The victim then reported that they were pushed to the ground and had their shoes stolen.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy