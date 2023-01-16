Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center, who are employed by the City of Bloomington, voted 17-0 to unionize, according to dispatcher Jeff Borders. Four emergency dispatchers met outside City Hall Tuesday morning to present the Mission Statement, with all 17 signatures, to the Mayor of Bloomington, and the Bloomington City Council. A representative from the mayor’s office met with the workers, and although no members of the City Council were at City Hall, the Notice of Intent to unionize was left for council members.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO