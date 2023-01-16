Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbiw.com
I-70 Westbound to reopen through North Split Interchange this weekend
MARION CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend. Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning. To prepare to open the lanes, crews will be shutting down the I-70 westbound...
WTHI
Busy Terre Haute intersection to close for water line repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The intersection of some major roads in Terre Haute will be closing for a few days. The intersection of 25th and Poplar will be closed starting on Friday morning. Indiana American Water will be doing repairs in the area. The intersection is expected to reopen...
Linton-Stockton closes early due to water pressure issue
LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the school would close an hour early and cancel after-school programs due to a water pressure issue. According to the post, elementary school dismissal took place at 1:55 p.m., and the middle school and high school dismissals at 2:10 […]
wbiw.com
Short closures planned at State Road 252 bridge near Morgantown
MORGAN CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors is planning short-term stoppages next week at the S.R. 252 bridge over West Fork Crooked Creek in Morgan County. The bridge is located just over a mile west of S.R. 135 near Morgantown. On Monday, January 23, crews plan...
WRBI Radio
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
wbiw.com
Bloomington apartment complex damaged, displacing more than 40 occupants and their pets
BLOOMINGTON — A four-story apartment complex caught fire early Wednesday in the 500 block of North Lincoln Street and left 40 residents without a home. Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 10:31 a.m. and arrived within three minutes of several 911 calls. Firefighters took decisive action to ensure...
wbiw.com
Daviess County will see ‘explosive growth’ with WestGate One
ODON – An $84 million advanced microchip development and manufacturing operation will be built in Daviess County. WestGate One will be located in the Daviess County section of the tech park just outside of the Crane gate in Odon, according to Southern Indiana Business. Westgate One will be a...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford to receive $100,000 grant to repair welcome sign, install exhibit
BEDFORD – It was announced at the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday that the set is set to receive a $100,000 matching grant from Regional Opportunities Initiative through the groups Ready Communities 2.0 program. The funds will be utilized to refurbish the city’s aging Welcome...
wbiw.com
Times-Mail printing facility in Bedford to cease operations in April
BEDFORD – According to a report from the Times-Mail, the Gannett-owned printing and packaging facility in Bedford which publishes the historic Lawrence County newspaper will cease all operations in April. All publications currently printed at the Bedford facility, including the Henderson Gleaner, Martinsville Reporter-Times, Evansville Courier & Press, Mooresville...
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center workers vote to unionize
Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center, who are employed by the City of Bloomington, voted 17-0 to unionize, according to dispatcher Jeff Borders. Four emergency dispatchers met outside City Hall Tuesday morning to present the Mission Statement, with all 17 signatures, to the Mayor of Bloomington, and the Bloomington City Council. A representative from the mayor’s office met with the workers, and although no members of the City Council were at City Hall, the Notice of Intent to unionize was left for council members.
wbiw.com
New 501c3 to benefit arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael as they discuss a new 501c3 nonprofit to benefit the arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington. Currently, the City of Bloomington oversees a significant number of major projects that involve city ownership of land and structures that...
Crash disrupts traffic on 3rd street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: As of 5:45 p.m. the crash had been cleared up and traffic restored to normal. Original: A crash involving at least two vehicles has caused the southbound lanes of US 41/3rd street to be closed in Terre Haute Tuesday. According to Vigo County Central Dispatch, southbound traffic at US […]
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
2-car wreck shuts down northbound lanes on US 41
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A serious 2-car crash shut down the northbound lanes on US 41 just before 7:00 pm Thursday. The accident happened near the intersection of US 41 and 7th Street in Terre Haute. One person was taken to a nearby hospital. We have a crew on location and will provide updates […]
wbiw.com
NLCS board approves personnel changes during Thursday’s meeting
BEDFORD – The North Lawrence Community Schools board approved various personnel changes on Thursday, including resignations and new hires. Megan Baldwin – NLCC Teacher, effective January 20, 2023. Kristen Collins – Parkview Temporary Inclusion Teacher, effective January 23, 2023. Bryan Ford – BNL Inclusion Teacher, effective February...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
UPDATE: Family & pets safe after Springhill Dr. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Honey Creek Fire Department reported that there were no injuries after a residence caught fire that was started outside the home. Firefighters battled a residential structure fire in the 2500 block of E. Springhill Drive near Terre Haute on Tuesday. According to the Honey Creek Fire Department, the call […]
Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 19, 2023
5:39 p.m. Elaine Johnson, 67, Fort Wayne, wanted on a warrant. 12:15 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of John Williams Boulevard. 12:40 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Sanders Lane. 12:58 a.m. Alarm sounding at the Dollar General store on 16th Street. It...
Bloomington apartment fire leaves 40 people displaced
A four story apartment building caught fire early Wednesday on the 500 block of north Lincoln, displacing 40 residents
