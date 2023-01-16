ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 36

Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca looks to beautify its Inlet Valley

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca aims to spruce up its Inlet Valley. Officials might change the Town Code, which would set regulations for how buildings should appear. Senior Planner Dan Tasman says metal structures would be discouraged. Brightly painted buildings would also be frowned upon. The...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The community weighs in on the future of Route 13

ITHACA, N.Y. — New York State Route 13, from about the areas of where it intersects with Cascadilla Street to where it crosses Fall Creek near Ithaca High School, is a stretch of highway that makes bikers and pedestrians skittish, drivers frustrated, and draws a rough divide between Cayuga Lake’s waterfront and the Northside and Fall Creek neighborhoods. One of the most trafficked lengths of roadway in the city, it also sees the highest frequency of accidents in Ithaca, according to City officials.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cornell to host potluck dinner

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, learn about fossils and enjoy free food. Cornell Cooperative Extension is hosting a potluck dinner called Rocks and Rolls. People are encouraged to bring a dish or non-alcoholic drink to share. The event starts at 5 PM. Click here to register.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Owego DRI win means multiple projects in the works

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The village of Owego has multiple projects in the works, thanks to winning a Downtown Revitalization Initiative award several years ago. Mayor Michael Baratta says projects being worked on this year include repaving all village parking lots, rebuilding bathrooms at Marvin Park, and turning the empty area next to Fire Station Two into an arts park.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Massachusetts company plans 45-acre solar farm in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Another energy company is proposing a 45-acre solar farm on rural land in Horseheads, with the proposal going before the Chemung County Planning Board next week. ClearPath Energy—a company headquartered near Boston, Mass.—is proposing to build a 45-acre solar farm on a 102-acre lot at 251-267 Breesport Road in Horseheads. According […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Town of Ithaca seeks “quaint little businesses” in Route 13 corridor rezone

ITHACA, N.Y.—Coming into the city and town of Ithaca from the south on Route 13 isn’t exactly a charming experience. Sure, there are the woods, and the falls tucked away from the road, but the buildings themselves are standard urban edge “ex-urban” fare — small box businesses, some small lodging options, and a few local establishments of interest like Ithaca Beer’s taproom and Eddydale Farms. The town of Ithaca would like to give the area a makeover, in use and appearance.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County seeks feedback on landfill

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Residents in Cortland County can weigh in on waste management. This afternoon, people can share their thoughts on the county landfill. Policy recommendations will also be heard. The public hearing happens at 4 PM at the Legislative Chambers in Cortland. In related news, the Crown...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

