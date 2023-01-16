Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Institute Partner on Ship Digitalization Project
The project outcomes will enable shipowners to better understand how to optimise voyages, reduce fuel consumption and optimise operational maintenance. Copyright Photo Gallery/Adobe Stock. Marlink and research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) annonced a partnership to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and...
marinelink.com
Euronav Seeks Urgent Arbitration over Frontline's Unilateral Merger Termination
Belgian tanker operator Euronav has filed an application for urgent arbitration in relation to tanker firm Frontline’s unilateral termination of the previously proposed merger agreement. Frontline on January 9 said that a $4.2 billion deal to merge with rival Euronav NV was terminated, a combination that would have created...
marinelink.com
Marlink, Fraunhofer CML Team Up to Speed Up Digitalization, Define RoI Scenarios in Shipping Industry
Maritime communications specialist Marlink signed an agreement with research institute Fraunhofer CML (Center for Maritime Logistics and Services) to identify Key Performance Indicator (KPI) data to accelerate digitalization and define the Return on Investment (ROI) scenarios for long term operational efficiency. Within this agreement, Marlink will leverage its BridgeLink solution...
marinelink.com
Insolvency at European Storage Terminal Supports Tank Storage Rates
The insolvency of a major storage terminal planned in northwest Europe has supported regional tank storage rates for diesel and gasoline, just as European traders rush to fill up diesel tanks ahead of a Feb. 5 ban on Russian fuel. Earlier this month, the district court in Rotterdam declared the...
marinelink.com
GTT Gets LR AIP for Tank Maintenance Solution
French engineering frim GTT said it has obtained approval in principle (AIP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register for its maintenance optimization solution for liquefied natural gas (LNG) membrane tanks. The AIP has been granted, in the Framework of Class Survey, for the use of an innovative digital solution for...
marinelink.com
Soncini Returns to Help Lead Maritime IT Company
Giampiero Soncini, former officer of the Italian Navy and a retired leader in the maritime IT sector, returns to the helm via his appointment as MD of Oceanly, a new company established in December by Esa Group, following its acquisition from Arribatec of a business unit, formerly of IB srl, which develops and supports "Performance", a software dedicated to the monitoring of ship performance and the control of related emissions.
marinelink.com
Denmark Launches Digital Ship Register
Denmark this week launched its digital ship register, said to be the world's first. There are currently more than 6,000 ships registered in the Danish shipping registers. The registrations of these ships have until now been handled manually. "[The new digital ship register] will ease the workload with faster and...
marinelink.com
Interview: Tim M. Clerc, VP Engineering, Seacor Marine
SEACOR Demerara 9th hybrid in the program. By permission of SEACOR Marine. Tim Clerc’s maritime career spans half a century, starting with his cadet training in 1969 in the U.K. He sees hybrid technology as one of the most transformational technological developments in maritime in that span, and the company is currently awaiting its 10th hybrid, the Seacor Yangtze. Clerc discusses the hybrid strategy and offers some practical insights.
marinelink.com
MAN ES: Moving Forward on Ammonia Engines
MAN ES will start testing on its ammonia engine in Copenhagen in Q1 2023. Images courtesy MAN ES. As shipowners ponder future fuels, MAN Energy Solutions is sailing full speed ahead optimizing dual fuel marine powerplants while preparing to start testing ammonia fueled engines in early 2023. Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President, head of two stroke business at MAN ES hosted Maritime Reporter & Engineering News.
Comments / 0