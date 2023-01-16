Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Coach Osborne a 'game-time' decision as witness in Regent Stark's trial
As one of the state’s top elected officials stands trial accused of a Class IV Felony and facing up to two years in prison, legendary NU football coach Tom Osborne is on the sidelines listed as a possible witness. NU Regent Jack Stark, a sports psychologist and part of...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
Nebraskan and USMC Reserves Col. Georgia Parment breaks barriers, climbs ranks
“I really look back at the women who were serving 20 years ago, 40 years ago, 60 years ago - and just know they began laying the framework and the groundwork to get to where we are today."
WOWT
Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
1011now.com
402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
1011now.com
Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
WOWT
Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair
Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
iheart.com
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
