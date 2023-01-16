ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday

Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral

Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
LINCOLN, NE
thezone939.com

Nebraska-Illinois MBB Time Change

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday morning that Nebraska's men's basketball game at Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 31, will now tip off at 6 p.m. (central). The Nebraska-Illinois game will be carried on the Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network. The game time, which was originally scheduled for...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

HS Basketball Highlights (Tues, Jan. 17) Highlights from Tuesday's high school basketball games. Nebraska guard Sam Griesel is expected to return from a hip injury against Ohio State. Property valuations on the rise for Lincoln, Lancaster County. Updated: 15 hours ago. Property owners across Lincoln and Lancaster County are receiving...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln-based Nelnet to layoff 350 newly hired workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln-based company Nelnet has announced the layoffs of 350 newly hired workers. On Wednesday the company announced the need to manage ‘excess staff capacity’ due to delays in the government’s student debt relief and return to payment programs. Approximately 350 associates who were...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

402 Creamery teams up with Runza to release “The Dream Midwest Collaboration”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a combination that not many would think of putting together. Runza’s Chili & Cinnamon Rolls are definitely a wintertime favorite around Nebraska and Iowa, but there aren’t too many people who are looking to have a pint of ice cream in the middle of winter, especially when a snow storm in occurring. On the flip side, there are some who might think that eating ice cream during this time is one way to “become one with winter,” or simply just a year-round enjoyment.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair

Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
BLAIR, NE
iheart.com

Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
OMAHA, NE
