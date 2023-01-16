Fremont police responded to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street at 5:31 this morning in reference to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr., 42, whose last known address was Omaha. Thompson began cussing at officers and was issued a disorderly conduct warning, but his behavior continued to be disruptive. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

FREMONT, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO