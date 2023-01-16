ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekamah, NE

Council Bluffs’ Amazon warehouse open for business

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Methodist Fremont Health offering discounted blood profiles

Methodist Fremont Health will offer reduced cost wellness blood profiles, open to anyone in the community, from 7 to 9 a.m. Feb. 7 on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza. These blood draws are by appointment only. Wellness blood profiles, available for $40 per person,...
FREMONT, NE
Man arrested for disorderly conduct

Fremont police responded to a business in the 700 block of North Broad Street at 5:31 this morning in reference to a trespassing complaint. Contact was made with Jimmie L. Thompson Jr., 42, whose last known address was Omaha. Thompson began cussing at officers and was issued a disorderly conduct warning, but his behavior continued to be disruptive. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.
FREMONT, NE
NEWS: Basketball Games Versus Mount Marty Postponed

FREMONT, Neb. – Due to inclement weather, the basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night between Midland University and Mount Marty University have been postponed. The games have been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19. The women’s game will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the men’s game slated to begin at...

