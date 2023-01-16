Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Downtown Racine in 2022: ‘An unprecedented year’
RACINE — Calling 2022 “an unprecedented year” for Downtown Racine, leaders of the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) on Tuesday cited increased numbers of new business start-ups, special events and public event attendance. “Downtown is the economic engine of the community. I really think there are some amazing...
CBS 58
West Allis-West Milwaukee School District found in violation of bullying policy after 6th grader attacked by classmates
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District has been found to be in violation of its own policy on how to handle bullying. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction ruling comes after a case involving a 6th grader with disabilities. The complaint lists numerous bullying...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free Healthy Living with Diabetes Class offered online by ADRC – West of the I
Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. — DH The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free online class for those who have diabetes or care for someone who does. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a 6-week evidence-based program from Stanford University that has helped people world-wide:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged
MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Defendant’s computer use probed
KENOSHA, Wis. – Mark Jensen says he is innocent and that his wife killed herself more than 20 years ago. Prosecutors say Jensen killed her—poisoning her with antifreeze, drugging her, and smothering her. On Thursday, Jan. 19, prosecutors turned back the clock for the jury. The internet was...
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
Program to help improve customer service within MKE Black-owned restaurants
Over the next six months, members of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce will help six Black-owned restaurants take their customer service skills to the next level.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine police chase; Speeds topped 100 mph as pursuit entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. – Racine County authorities have a 38-year-old man in custody following a police chase that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. Officials say around 3:30 am on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake due to a recent rash of burglaries. Those burglaries happened at multiple gas stations and a hardware store from the end of December into January. Investigators identified a suspect vehicle — and requested patrol units search for the vehicle and contact the operator.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Paris Motorist shot and killed by law enforcement in Kenosha County identified as man from Racine
TOWN OF PARIS — A man shot and killed Monday by law enforcement in Kenosha County has been identified as a 24-year-old resident of Racine. It happened just over the Racine-Kenosha county line, outside Union Grove. Hunter J. Hanson died following what authorities described as a car chase that...
WISN
Jensen computer 'hidden' web searches revealed
KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors in the Mark Jensen retrial say he tried to hide incriminating web searches from just days before his wife’s death. Julie Jensen was found dead in their Pleasant Prairie home in 1998. An autopsy determined she died as a result of antifreeze poisoning. Jensen...
CBS 58
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
CBS 58
Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Bucks’ Beauchamp bonds with Roosevelt students during giveback event
RACINE— MarJon Beauchamp, an NBA first-round draft pick playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, headed straight from one gym to another on Jan. 18 for his first giveback event in Racine. Roosevelt students make their way into the gym at Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romanye Ave. – Credit: Emma Widmar.
Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
Comments / 0