WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case
The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
Oshkosh man makes initial court appearance in connection with July boat crash
Jason Lindemann made his initial appearance in court today, in connection with a July boat crash that took place on the Fox River in Oshkosh.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case
A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
WBAY Green Bay
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
wapl.com
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police investigating string of car thefts, at least five stolen in two days
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for suspects involved in multiple auto thefts on the east and west side of Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since January 15, 2023, five vehicles,...
NBC26
Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight
An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest 62-year-old after he allegedly robbed a bank on GB’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on the west side of Green Bay. According to a release, on January 18, 2023, police were sent to an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. at a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
More delays for the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha
MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Racine Street Bridge in Menasha was supposed to be open in September, but the Wisconsin Department Of Transportation (WisDOT) announced this week that it probably won’t open until April. “You can deal with, okay, this is going to be the date, but when...
Stranger Steals Wisconsin Woman's Car While She Was Asleep In The Backseat
Police believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Ammonia leak at TNT Crust, three taken to hospital
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning ammonia leak at TNT Crust on the city’s east side. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on January 18 around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street for an ammonia leak. When crews arrived, a ‘substantial’ leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.
Fox11online.com
Disturbance at Oshkosh middle school stemmed from student discipline, prosecutors say
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Six people arrested at Merrill Middle School allegedly forced their way into the school because they were responding to a 13-year-old being disciplined inside -- leading to "chaos" and a fight, according to a criminal complaint. Misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer were filed...
Police ID man whose body was pulled from Portage County pond
Police have identified the man whose body was pulled Sunday from a Portage County pond as 57-year-old Vince Kluck. The circumstances surrounding Kluck’s death remain under investigation. Multiple departments responded just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Robin Ln. when a 911 caller reported a vehicle...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
