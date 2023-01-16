ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case

The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Racist “Hunting License” Case

A Manitowoc woman who left a racist hunting license on a vehicle in Walmart in 2020 has been sentenced. 50-year-old Cathleen A. Yauch was ordered to spend 90 days in the Manitowoc County Jail, spend three years on probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and write an apology letter to the victim.
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks. The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.
MANITOWOC, WI
wapl.com

Grand Chute revokes motel’s license

GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
NBC26

Oshkosh police identify man found dead in August

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A man found dead in August in an empty building has now been identified. Oshkosh Police said Wednesday the man was identified as Glenn Wagner. Wagner was found on the morning of August 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

School bus carrying 27 kids crashes in Ledgeview, no one injured

LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A bus carrying 27 middle and high school kids crashed in Ledgeview, and officials say there were no injuries. According to the De Pere Fire Department, the bus crashed around 9 a.m. on North Olden Glen Road just off Highway 32. The bus driver and 27 kids were on board the bus.
LEDGEVIEW, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight

An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
OSHKOSH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

More delays for the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Racine Street Bridge in Menasha was supposed to be open in September, but the Wisconsin Department Of Transportation (WisDOT) announced this week that it probably won’t open until April. “You can deal with, okay, this is going to be the date, but when...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Metro Fire Department: Ammonia leak at TNT Crust, three taken to hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an early morning ammonia leak at TNT Crust on the city’s east side. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on January 18 around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street for an ammonia leak. When crews arrived, a ‘substantial’ leak in the ammonia coolant system was found.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry

A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
MANITOWOC, WI

