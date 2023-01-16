Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man and 3 teens arrested in violent carjacking of women in unrelated crimes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man and a teenager have both been arrested for a merciless carjacking Detroit's west side on Sunday that was caught on surveillance camera and police arrested two other teens for an unrelated carjacking. According to police, a woman in her 40s was pumping gas...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Suspects punch, kick man in head and steal his dog during Detroit robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for two suspects who assaulted a man and robbed him on the city's east side Jan. 12. According to police, the suspects punched and kicked the victim in the head repeatedly around midnight outside a liquor store at 9963 Gratiot Ave. They then stole his phone, chain, and a white pit bull.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Detroit woman caught stealing mail in Troy
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman is accused of stealing mail from homes in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, they had received numerous reports of stolen mail, so officers were patrolling in the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads when they saw Khaira Howard opening a mailbox and trying to take out mail.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
33 years ago: Baby found dead, abandoned on front porch in Detroit
DETROIT – A baby was found dead on the front porch of a home in Detroit more than three decades ago. The baby was found on Jan. 19, 1990. It has been 33 years and she still has not been identified. She is described as Black, 1′4′' tall and...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
fox2detroit.com
New Baltimore Huntington Bank robbery suspect arrested in Illinois after being shot by deputy
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A suspect wanted for a New Baltimore bank robbery on Wednesday is in custody after a dramatic multi-state pursuit and arrest in Illinois, police said. Jacob Edwards allegedly pointed a gun at a Vermillion County sheriff's deputy, who then shot him. The suspect was arrested and hospitalized.
fox2detroit.com
Bond can't be raised for man charged with shooting woman in carjacking, judge rules
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man charged with shooting a 19-year-old Detroit woman during a carjacking in December has been free on bond for a week after a judge lowered his $1 million bond to $250,000. On Friday, another judge has ruled that the bond can't be increased at this time.
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said. Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). She didn’t have permission to leave, and she...
fox2detroit.com
Veteran Detroit firefighter accused of selling drugs
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A veteran Detroit firefighter is facing charges for selling drugs. FOX 2 is not releasing the name of the 49-year-old firefighter because he has not been formally arraigned. The drugs he is accused of selling are hydrocodone, Vicodin and Adderall. He is charged in Eastpointe with...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after 2 fatal shootings days apart
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of murdering two men in separate shootings in December. Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. Jackson is accused of...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn woman found not guilty in daycare shooting where toddler wounded 2 others with unsecured gun
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A Dearborn woman has been found not guilty in a 2017 case where two toddlers were shot in an illegal daycare. Samantha Eubanks, 37, was found not guilty Friday by a bench trial in the case where their 3-year-old son found an unsecured gun and shot two other 3-year-olds - one in the head and the other in the shoulder.
YAHOO!
Four decades after crime, a husband convicted in Brighton ax murder
When 95-year-old Robert Schlosser returns to his home in rural northern Michigan, he has one pressing plan: He will have the body of his daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" Krauseneck, brought from a cemetery 50 miles outside of Detroit and have her reinterred at a family plot at his farm. His daughter...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police announce arrest in deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT – Detroit police have made an arrest in the deadly carjacking of Tracie Golden outside a liquor store on the city’s west side. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue, near West Outer Drive, to buy juice. As she walked out of the store and toward her SUV, a man in dark clothing approached, pulled out a handgun, and shot Golden in the chest, according to authorities.
