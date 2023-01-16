Read full article on original website
Video Captures Black Man Being Shot In The Back By Police In Wisconsin, Sparking Outrage And ProtestsWestland DailyKenosha, WI
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KenoshaTed RiversKenosha, WI
Y&R Spoilers For December 28: Diane Crosses Enemy LinesSoap HubGenoa City, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
wgtd.org
Racine Library Director Stays Put; Board Signals Wage Increases For Staff
(WGTD)---The Racine Public Library still has a director. Angela Zimmermann, who announced during a contentious city council meeting on Tuesday that she was headed back to the library to clean out her office, remains in charge. In an email Thursday night, Zimmermann confirmed that she hadn't tendered her resignation to the library board after all. No explanation was offered.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Tap Yard announces new location
WAUKESHA — The Tap Yard announced Tuesday evening that its Waukesha location will move from its current spot in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Fox River on Sunset Drive to Minooka Park starting May 3. Tap Yard beer garden owners said to expect fun beer events, trivia...
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
spectrumnews1.com
Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions
MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Elizabeth I. Alcalay
KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
Irish pub 'Flannery's' to close in Milwaukee after 25 years in business
Irish pub "Flannery's" will be closing its doors at the end of the month after 25 years in business in Milwaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Free Healthy Living with Diabetes Class offered online by ADRC – West of the I
Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. — DH The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free online class for those who have diabetes or care for someone who does. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a 6-week evidence-based program from Stanford University that has helped people world-wide:
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County pursuit; speeds topped 100 mph as chase entered Franklin
RACINE, Wis. - Racine County authorities arrested a 38-year-old man after a pursuit that stretched from Wind Lake into southern Milwaukee County. He's suspected of stealing from five stores in the last month. Officials say around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, a Racine County deputy was monitoring a gas...
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
wgtd.org
Angry Racine Library Director Levels Charges, Announces Resignation, During City Council Meeting
(WGTD)---The distraught director of the Racine Public Library announced her resignation during a contentious debate over library employee salaries at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. At issue was a city council resolution urging the library board to grant raises. The board apparently had balked because of uncertainty on whether...
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
WISN
SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
CBS 58
Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
