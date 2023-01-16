ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023

KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
KENOSHA, WI
wgtd.org

Racine Library Director Stays Put; Board Signals Wage Increases For Staff

(WGTD)---The Racine Public Library still has a director. Angela Zimmermann, who announced during a contentious city council meeting on Tuesday that she was headed back to the library to clean out her office, remains in charge. In an email Thursday night, Zimmermann confirmed that she hadn't tendered her resignation to the library board after all. No explanation was offered.
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha Tap Yard announces new location

WAUKESHA — The Tap Yard announced Tuesday evening that its Waukesha location will move from its current spot in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Fox River on Sunset Drive to Minooka Park starting May 3. Tap Yard beer garden owners said to expect fun beer events, trivia...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Elizabeth I. Alcalay

KENOSHA—Elizabeth I Alcalay, 45, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born on May 10, 1977 at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Allegany High School in Sparta, NC. She then...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Free Healthy Living with Diabetes Class offered online by ADRC – West of the I

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. — DH The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering a free online class for those who have diabetes or care for someone who does. Healthy Living with Diabetes is a 6-week evidence-based program from Stanford University that has helped people world-wide:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford

The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
HARTFORD, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
CBS Chicago

Early voting for aldermen in North Chicago, Waukegan starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting starts today for people in North Chicago and Waukegan.North Chicago is picking an alderman for the second ward.Waukegan voters will choose an alderman for wards two through eight.Voters can go to the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan to cast a ballot.It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Feb. 18.
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine elementary school looking to break cereal box domino chain world record

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Red Apple Elementary School in Racine are hoping to break a world record and support families in need in a unique way. Two years ago, the school assembled 2,300 boxes of donated cereal to create a domino chain. Now, they aim to collect 6,500 boxes for a world record-breaking attempt scheduled for Feb. 3.
RACINE, WI

