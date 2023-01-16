ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 3 California counties

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clVJ7_0kGg0ZoX00

(KTXL) — Federal funding is available for residents in three California counties following a major disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, according to a statement from the White House.

The funding is available to affected individuals in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties. The federal aid is to be used to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides since Dec. 27, 2022.

According to the White House, federal assistance includes grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover.

In the eligible counties, federal funding is also available to state, tribal and local governments, and private non-profit organizations on a “cost-sharing basis” for emergency work.

According to the White House, funding is available for hazard mitigation measures statewide on a cost-sharing basis.

Impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns

Residents and businesses who sustained losses in Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties can begin applying for assistance online or by calling 800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App.

Previously, Biden declared an emergency in California due to the winter storm conditions. Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to authorize equipment and resources to mitigate the impacts of the storms.

The emergency declaration was announced after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state officials requested the declaration in order to deal with upcoming storms. The storms have caused damage throughout the state and have contributed to at least 19 deaths.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Tuesday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly flooded Paradise Beach […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
NEVADA STATE
San José Spotlight

Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
AOL Corp

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy