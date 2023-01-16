ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser’s emotional win at the Critics Choice Awards

By Christine Samra
Brendan Fraser’s emotions were on his sleeve after he won Best Actor at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards was an emotional one.

The actor was in tears accepting the honor for his role in “The Whale,” where he beat out Golden Globe winners Austin Butler, of “Elvis,” and Colin Farrell, of “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Tom Cruise and Bill Nighy were also in the running.

“It was Herman Melville who once wrote that there are only five critics in America – the rest are asleep. I don’t know what it means, either, but I’m sure glad you woke up for me,” Fraser said in his acceptance speech.

“And Darren Aronofsky, I was in the wilderness, and I probably should’ve left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me, and like all the best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get me where I needed to be,” he continued.

“If you, like Charlie, who I played in this movie, in any way, struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you, too, can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen,” he said.

Backstage, Fraser’s emotions were still running high and he took some time before returning to the ceremony.

While doing this, he was embraced by his contemporaries.

Angela Bassett and Cate Blanchett each made points to embrace “The Mummy” star.

The most heart-warming moment was when the entire cast of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” cheered on Fraser and urged them to join their photo in the Winner’s Lounge after they won Best Picture.

The film’s star Ke Huy Quan shared a moment with his “Encino Man” costar who he hasn’t seen in over 30 years.

Both actors have made acting comebacks this award season.

