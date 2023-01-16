Jeep catches fire at popular off-road site ‘The Wall’ near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Sunland Park fire responded to Jeep that was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning, according to the department’s Twitter account.
The incident happened at a popular off-road recreation area known as “The Wall” near Mile Marker 6 on the Pete Domenici Highway.
The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
