Lady Harvesters Basketball Games
Freshman Lady Harvesters played a tough Canyon team and came out with many lessons learned. We learned that our job is to control the controllables. We can only fix the things that are within our control. We also learned that we have to be able to adapt, learn and grow. No matter the outcome, we learned that our goals are more than wins and losses, but much more of development as players.
Lil Harvesters take on the Metroplex
A group of Pampa youths participated in a flag football tournament in the Dallas area over the weekend, playing other teams from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. Pool play was held at the Irving Soccer Complex on Saturday while bracket play was held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.
Pump Up The Jazz with Jazzercise Pampa
Jazzercise Pampa has been at it’s new location at 2211 Perryton Pkwy since the Spring of 2020. “What made us want to open our own location, was more flexibility,” Instructor, Heather McCarley said. “Before, if the building we were working out of was closed, we had to close or cancel those classes. So it’s nice to have our own place.”
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
Fitness Chamber Open for Business
The Fitness Chamber officially opened it’s doors to Pampa Monday, January 9th and immediately hit a milestone that owner, Ruben Chaves, was aiming for. “We were offering a special to the first 50 members to sign up, with no sign up fee,” Chaves said. “Within that first day, we hit our mark and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Wanda Roland
Wanda Roland, 89, of Pampa, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 in Pampa. Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Buck, Redeemer Pampa Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors...
Serving the Community for over 50 Years: PYCC
The PYCC has been in Pampa since the 50’s serving the community with it’s facilities. Donating time to the swim teams for practice in the pools, or the tennis courts to tennis teams both from Pampa and surrounding areas when weather isn’t in favor of outdoor practice.
New City Commissioner Sworn In
Jimmy Reed is the newly seated commission-er for Ward 4. Commissioner Reed was sworn in on Monday, Jan 9th at the City of Pampa Commission Meeting. Reed replaced the seat of Brian Fisher. “My vision is for Pampa to be a destination where everyone would choose to raise a family....
Texas Rose Fire
Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to 2841 Perryton Parkway, Texas Rose Steakhouse, on a structure fire. Pampa Fire Department responded with six (6) units and eleven (11) personnel. They were assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with one (1) unit and five (5) personnel. The structure was...
Successfull Holiday Season for the Salvation army
The Salvation Army has officially closed its holiday season for 2022. During the season the organization was able to serve over 204 kids on the angel trees around town, along with 67 families receiving holiday meals through the Salvation Army and their partners. “This year was amazing, we were able...
