Freshman Lady Harvesters played a tough Canyon team and came out with many lessons learned. We learned that our job is to control the controllables. We can only fix the things that are within our control. We also learned that we have to be able to adapt, learn and grow. No matter the outcome, we learned that our goals are more than wins and losses, but much more of development as players.

PAMPA, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO