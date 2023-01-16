ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order

By Sam Sachs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIoWc_0kGfzJIe00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has the legal right to audit Florida’s public colleges and universities for diversity spending, a federal judge has ruled.

The administration wants schools to conduct surveys and “provide a comprehensive list of all staff, programs and campus activities related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory,” which includes the amount of state funding they receive.

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

It’s all part of the “Stop WOKE Act,” officially titled the “Individual Freedom Act” and largely a ban on teaching critical race theory in Florida schools and colleges. The 2022 education law was championed by DeSantis and restricts certain race-based conversation and analysis in both business and education.

In November, U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker issued an injunction to block portions of the law from being implemented on college and university campuses as part of a lawsuit brought by a University of Florida professor and student.

Plaintiffs in a separate challenge to the law asked Walker to force the state to comply with the order and cancel the surveys. They filed a motion to block the audit of college programs and initiatives on Jan. 11. The next day, the state filed its opposition to blocking the surveys. The same day, Walker denied the plaintiff’s request.

In his ruling, Walker wrote that he “would not hesitate to compel compliance” with the order he had already put in place, but said the DEI surveys didn’t violate the injunction.

The state argued that although the administration seeks to withhold funding from universities that violate the law, simply seeking information to determine whether violations occurred is not considered to be enforcement.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Baby Jane Doe identified, father arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice.  Take a moment to say her name out […]
OPELIKA, AL
Marconews.com

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
New York Post

Florida Supreme Court rules Gov. Ron DeSantis can impanel grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine makers

The Florida Supreme Court signed off Thursday on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to impanel a grand jury to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for potential wrongdoing. In DeSantis’ petition to ​establish​ the grand jury, he argued that a Florida Department of Health analysis “found an increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related deaths among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”​ Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are the two manufacturers of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.  “A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida warns pharmacies to not fill prescriptions for abortion pills

MIAMI - Just a few weeks ago the FDA cleared the way for pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to fill a prescription for abortion pills, however, in Florida, that won't be the case.  CBS4 takes a look at what this will mean for pregnant women in the state."In terms of CVS, Walgreens, I don't know about Publix, but they are not going to be offering that in the state of Florida," Governor Ron DeSantis said.In fact, the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has sent out a letter warning pharmacies that if they do so, it is illegal.  It cites Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

73K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy