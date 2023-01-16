Read full article on original website
Pump Up The Jazz with Jazzercise Pampa
Jazzercise Pampa has been at it’s new location at 2211 Perryton Pkwy since the Spring of 2020. “What made us want to open our own location, was more flexibility,” Instructor, Heather McCarley said. “Before, if the building we were working out of was closed, we had to close or cancel those classes. So it’s nice to have our own place.”
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
PHOTOS: Life Is Sweeter In This Bright, Beautiful Country Club Home In Amarillo
Everyone needs something unique to call their own. For me, the dream has always been to have a home with style and charm. Size doesn't matter. Price doesn't matter. Style doesn't matter. My dream home is one that's truly one of a kind. And I've found a listing that just might foot the bill--if not for me, for you!
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
Fitness Chamber Open for Business
The Fitness Chamber officially opened it’s doors to Pampa Monday, January 9th and immediately hit a milestone that owner, Ruben Chaves, was aiming for. “We were offering a special to the first 50 members to sign up, with no sign up fee,” Chaves said. “Within that first day, we hit our mark and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Altrusa International of Pampa
Altrusa International Club of Pampa met January 10, 2023 with president Barb Hahn presiding. Sandy Mathis and Pat Johnson served as greeters. Brenda Tucker gave the Accent on the upcoming Altrusa District Conference. The conference to be held April 20-23 in Grapevine will celebrate Altrusa’s 100 year birthday in Texas. The Pampa club was chartered in 1953 along with Borger. Two Pampa club members, Glyndene Shelton and Brenda Tucker have served as District Governor.
Mochinut is set to open its first Panhandle location next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mochinut is set to open its first location in Amarillo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 1915 S Washington st. According to a Mochicnut Facebook post, Mochinut is scheduled to host a soft opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 – Jan. 31 offering […]
Mikki Sue Millsap
Mikki Sue Millsap, 76, of Pampa, passed away, January 16, 2023 in Pampa. Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at the St. Paul Methodist Church in Pampa with Rev. Vondel Stevens, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at the Fairmont Cemetery in Follett, Texas under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Texas Rose Fire
Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to 2841 Perryton Parkway, Texas Rose Steakhouse, on a structure fire. Pampa Fire Department responded with six (6) units and eleven (11) personnel. They were assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with one (1) unit and five (5) personnel. The structure was...
New City Commissioner Sworn In
Jimmy Reed is the newly seated commission-er for Ward 4. Commissioner Reed was sworn in on Monday, Jan 9th at the City of Pampa Commission Meeting. Reed replaced the seat of Brian Fisher. “My vision is for Pampa to be a destination where everyone would choose to raise a family....
Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
Tracking our weekend winter storm
Good afternoon, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the south-southeast, around 22 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 42 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 30’s and 40’s range. A winter weather advisory is in place for […]
Lil Harvesters take on the Metroplex
A group of Pampa youths participated in a flag football tournament in the Dallas area over the weekend, playing other teams from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. Pool play was held at the Irving Soccer Complex on Saturday while bracket play was held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.
Ice storms and winter weather preparation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ice storms and ice accumulation are a topic of concern for this time of year. We’ve taken a look at the phenomenon and how to stay safe when dealing with ice. Ice storms are caused by freezing rain when it enters an area. Ice can then weigh down tree branches, utility poles, […]
