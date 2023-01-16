ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pampa, TX

Related
thepampanews.com

Pump Up The Jazz with Jazzercise Pampa

Jazzercise Pampa has been at it’s new location at 2211 Perryton Pkwy since the Spring of 2020. “What made us want to open our own location, was more flexibility,” Instructor, Heather McCarley said. “Before, if the building we were working out of was closed, we had to close or cancel those classes. So it’s nice to have our own place.”
PAMPA, TX
KDAF

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Fitness Chamber Open for Business

The Fitness Chamber officially opened it’s doors to Pampa Monday, January 9th and immediately hit a milestone that owner, Ruben Chaves, was aiming for. “We were offering a special to the first 50 members to sign up, with no sign up fee,” Chaves said. “Within that first day, we hit our mark and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
PAMPA, TX
thepampanews.com

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
LUBBOCK, TX
thepampanews.com

Altrusa International of Pampa

Altrusa International Club of Pampa met January 10, 2023 with president Barb Hahn presiding. Sandy Mathis and Pat Johnson served as greeters. Brenda Tucker gave the Accent on the upcoming Altrusa District Conference. The conference to be held April 20-23 in Grapevine will celebrate Altrusa’s 100 year birthday in Texas. The Pampa club was chartered in 1953 along with Borger. Two Pampa club members, Glyndene Shelton and Brenda Tucker have served as District Governor.
PAMPA, TX
thepampanews.com

Mikki Sue Millsap

Mikki Sue Millsap, 76, of Pampa, passed away, January 16, 2023 in Pampa. Services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, January 20, 2023 at the St. Paul Methodist Church in Pampa with Rev. Vondel Stevens, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at the Fairmont Cemetery in Follett, Texas under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
PAMPA, TX
thepampanews.com

Texas Rose Fire

Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to 2841 Perryton Parkway, Texas Rose Steakhouse, on a structure fire. Pampa Fire Department responded with six (6) units and eleven (11) personnel. They were assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with one (1) unit and five (5) personnel. The structure was...
PAMPA, TX
thepampanews.com

New City Commissioner Sworn In

Jimmy Reed is the newly seated commission-er for Ward 4. Commissioner Reed was sworn in on Monday, Jan 9th at the City of Pampa Commission Meeting. Reed replaced the seat of Brian Fisher. “My vision is for Pampa to be a destination where everyone would choose to raise a family....
PAMPA, TX
KFDA

Amarillo experts warn against using tap water in humidifiers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In the midst of winter in an already dry area of Texas, humidifiers are not an uncommon household item. After a recent study surfaced, local experts warn against the risk of using tap water in them. “It might provide some irritation to the airway for example,...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

CoStar: Buc-ee’s set to start construction in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A national real estate monitor said today Buc-ee’s is set to start construction on the east side of Amarillo in March. CoStar said the almost 75 thousand square-foot location will include 120 fuel pumps. When originally announced last year, the cost was to be about...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting job fair this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is hosting a job fair this Saturday at the downtown Amarillo Public Library. The fair, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 21, will have city officials who will give information on available opportunities. The public is invited o meet and network...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tracking our weekend winter storm

Good afternoon, everyone! It was a seasonal day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were strong from the south-southeast, around 22 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 42 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 30’s and 40’s range. A winter weather advisory is in place for […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

Lil Harvesters take on the Metroplex

A group of Pampa youths participated in a flag football tournament in the Dallas area over the weekend, playing other teams from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. Pool play was held at the Irving Soccer Complex on Saturday while bracket play was held at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, in Arlington.
