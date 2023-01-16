PHILADELPHIA — The alignment of this year’s NFC playoffs was enough to send a tingle of memory through Keith Byars, to get him thinking back to opportunities missed and a moment that neither he nor any Eagles fan can forget. Four teams still standing in the divisional round: Eagles-Giants on Saturday, Cowboys-49ers on Sunday, three from the NFC East, one a traditional power from out west. And for Byars, this bracket has the feel of the mid-1980s and early 1990s, when having Pat Summerall and John Madden call your game on CBS was a Sunday staple and a sign of your team’s status, when one conference dominated the other, and one division stood above the rest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO