Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James
A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
Tri-City Herald
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Grizzlies players unsure why Shannon Sharpe could stay at game after halftime altercation
LOS ANGELES -- Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged before the fourth quarter of Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, but multiple Grizzlies players don't believe they should've had the opportunity to embrace. After a halftime altercation between Sharpe and Grizzlies players, the NFL Hall...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Star Anthony Davis Nearing Return to Lineup, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers forward Anthony Davis is nearing his return to the lineup from the stress injury in his right foot that has sidelined him since mid-December, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski’s report, Davis has continued to make...
Tri-City Herald
Steve Clifford Becomes Winningest Coach in Hornets Franchise History
There haven't been a whole lot of happy moments this season for the Charlotte Hornets, thus very few moments of celebration. On Wednesday night, the Hornets had something to cheer about by not only getting back in the win column but by delivering head coach Steve Clifford his 208th career win as the team's leader, surpassing Allan Bristow for the most in franchise history.
Tri-City Herald
Mike Sielski: The Eagles-Giants and Cowboys-49ers games honor the NFC as it used to be
PHILADELPHIA — The alignment of this year’s NFC playoffs was enough to send a tingle of memory through Keith Byars, to get him thinking back to opportunities missed and a moment that neither he nor any Eagles fan can forget. Four teams still standing in the divisional round: Eagles-Giants on Saturday, Cowboys-49ers on Sunday, three from the NFC East, one a traditional power from out west. And for Byars, this bracket has the feel of the mid-1980s and early 1990s, when having Pat Summerall and John Madden call your game on CBS was a Sunday staple and a sign of your team’s status, when one conference dominated the other, and one division stood above the rest.
Comments / 0