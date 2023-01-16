The Los Angeles Lakers have pretty much burned away all of the momentum that they built at the end of the season with a four-game slide in five games. To say the Lakers needed a strong performance against the Memphis Grizzlies would be an understatement. Are the Lakers underdogs? Yes, but the roster as a whole had to start back getting into a rhythm to somewhat support LeBron James, who is on one of his scoring zone streaks.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO