Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
DEL VALLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin

Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

DPS: Man Fatally Shot By Liberty Hill Officer

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man fatally shot in Williamson County yesterday was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer. State officials say the man was involved in a crash and walked onto a nearby property, where he got into an altercation with the officer that ended in the shooting.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KVUE

Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

