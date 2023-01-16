Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
Person injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — A person is recovering from minor injuries after an apparent shooting early Friday morning in Del Valle. Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) deputies received a call at around 1 a.m. from a person who had possibly been shot at a house in the 7100 block of Ross Road, near Scarlett Sleeve Way and Dancing Wind Lane.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
Police searching for three suspects in downtown Austin burglaries
The incidents happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. APD said multiple units were burglarized at three separate locations in downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
Round Rock PD investigating deadly shooting
The Round Rock Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting.
KWTX
Body of man reported missing recovered from Lampasas River in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The body of a man reported missing in Taylor, Texas was pulled from the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge on Jan. 19, police said. Police were alerted at about 5:30 p.m. after the body was discovered by a fisherman. The name of the man was...
Suspect sentenced to 15 years for 2021 east Austin fatal stabbing
Christopher Garcia, 19, was arrested in 2021 on a first-degree felony homicide charge after police said he fatally stabbed a 29-year-old in east Austin.
Round Rock police investigating after dead male found while responding to shooting call
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Thursday evening at the Red Hill Villas. Police responded to the area of 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard after receiving a call reporting a shooting around 9 p.m. Officials located a dead...
Man shot in southeast Austin; nearby hospital placed on lockdown
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning, leading to a lockdown at a nearby hospital. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), at 12:49 a.m. on Jan. 18, dispatch received a call regarding a man that was shot and was located in the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive.
2 new children's hospitals coming to Northwest Austin
Dell Children’s Medical Center North, which broke ground in May 2021, will be a 187,000-square-foot pediatric hospital with 36 beds, trauma services, two operating rooms, endoscopy rooms, procedure rooms, sleep labs and additional space for growth. (Courtesy Ascension Texas) The first of two children’s hospitals coming to the Northwest...
kurv.com
DPS: Man Fatally Shot By Liberty Hill Officer
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man fatally shot in Williamson County yesterday was killed by a Liberty Hill police officer. State officials say the man was involved in a crash and walked onto a nearby property, where he got into an altercation with the officer that ended in the shooting.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
Liberty Hill PD identifies officer in deadly Wednesday shooting
The Liberty Hill Police Department on Thursday identified the officer involved in a deadly shooting that left one man dead Wednesday, according to a news release from LHPD.
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
Texas Man Arrested After Telling Rideshare Driver He Killed Someone
The suspect turned himself in and confessed to the crime.
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
1 dead in Liberty Hill police shooting
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — A suspect is dead after a police shooting in Liberty Hill on Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Liberty Hill Police Department responded to the area of 1800 RM 1869 around 3 p.m. after Williamson County officials first received a 911 call from the area.
KXAN
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020. Travis County court records showed the murder charges against 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Michelle Cardenas...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 13-19, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Jan. 13-19, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
