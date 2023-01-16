ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Heine Brothers Coffee opens first drive-thru only store in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers Coffee opened a new store on Friday, but this new location isn't like the rest. Located at 7701 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek, the latest Heine Brothers is drive-thru only. “We’re thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek,” Heine Brothers co-founder and president, Mike...
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
WLKY.com

Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
WLKY.com

Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
WLKY.com

Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Wave 3

Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Wave 3

Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
WLKY.com

PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky

Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
