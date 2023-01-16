Read full article on original website
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
WLKY.com
Heine Brothers Coffee opens first drive-thru only store in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers Coffee opened a new store on Friday, but this new location isn't like the rest. Located at 7701 Bardstown Road in Fern Creek, the latest Heine Brothers is drive-thru only. “We’re thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek,” Heine Brothers co-founder and president, Mike...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest at 8th St. Pizza. The restaurant is in The Breakwater on Spring Street in New Albany. The restaurant sells more than just pizza. Enjoy garlic sticks, pepperoni sticks, calzones, salads and dessert. 8th St. Pizza also focuses on giving back to the underserved....
WLKY.com
Man hit by car near UofL hospital in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Louisville. According to Louisville Metro police, a man was hit just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in the area of S. Preston and E. Chestnut streets, right next to UofL Hospital. Police said...
WLKY.com
Megabus, a low fare express bus service, is coming back to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A low fare express bus service that once operated in Louisville is coming back. Thanks to a new partnership between the company and another called Miller Transportation, the service is expanding to 56 cities, including Louisville. Louisville's service will connect it to 24 cities, including Chicago,...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Derby Festival's 2023 poster unveiled; designed by Manual high school grad
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It'll be here before you know it; The Kentucky Derby 149 is just 105 days away, which means there are less than 100 days until the Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off. On Friday, officials revealed this year's Kentucky Derby Festival poster, designed by Liesl Long Chaintreuil....
The Next Time You Go to Louisville, Stop at These Magnificent Underground Caverns
Squire Boone Caverns, located in Harrison County, Indiana, (just outside of Louisville, KY) is a natural wonder that is truly a sight to behold. These caverns have been formed over millions of years by the constant flow of water, carving out intricate passageways and chambers that are sure to leave visitors in awe.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Denny's responds to deadly sign fall in Elizabethtown: 'Safety is our top priority'
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A day after a large sign fell 80 feet from the air in Elizabethtown, killing a woman and hurting others, the restaurant is responding. Lynn Curtis, 72, of Columbus, Kentucky, died when a Denny's sign came crashing down Thursday, a day when winds were gusting at 50 mph.
WLKY.com
Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Wave 3
Auto body shop catches fire on St. Andrews Church Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked to extinguish a fire at an auto body shop near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood early Friday morning. The fire was reported around 7:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of St. Andrews Church Road, according to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman. The building that...
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic Whitehall mansion is hosting special micro-weddings on Valentine’s Day for just $500. Couples get an officiant, a cake and champagne, and a free portrait. You have the option of paying for more pictures around the property. Couples are limited to 20 guests. Besides...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
WLKY.com
PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand at Louisville liquor store; Here's how to get one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans of tequila will be able to get their hands on a brand backed by a celebrity -- and meet the celebrity!. Actor Mark Wahlberg will be signing bottles of tequila brand Flecha Azul Tequila at the Middletown Liquor Barn, located at 13401 Shelbyville Road. According...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Kentucky
Fried calamari is a tasty seafood dish that always satisfied. The lightly battered and delicately fried rings of squid are often served as an appetizer but make the perfect main course as well. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to get fried...
wdrb.com
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
