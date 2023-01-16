Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hearn: Gonna Put My Neck on the Line that Canelo Fights Bivol For 168 Undisputed This Year
Eddie Hearn is apparently confident that Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will partake in a rematch later this year. What’s more, the Matchroom head has an inkling the proposed return bout will be staged not at the light heavyweight limit as last time but at 168, where Alvarez holds all four major belts.
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz are back in each other’s sights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that an interim IBF heavyweight title fight has been ordered between Hrgovic and Ruiz, with a 30-day free negotiation period assigned to the proposed bout. Hrgovic is co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, while...
Floyd Mayweather vs. Liam Harrison Exhibition on February 25 at O2 Arena
Former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will indeed move forward with his plan to stage an exhibition fight in the UK. Mayweather took to social media to officially announce that his next unsanctioned fight will take place on February 25 at the O2 Arena in London. Mayweather's opponent will...
Showtime's Espinoza on Restarting Spence vs. Crawford Talks
If Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford expect to fight each other anytime soon, their negotiations will have to be conducted differently—much differently—than the first time around, according to a highly partisan participant. WBA, WBC, IBF welterweight champion Spence and WBO titlist Crawford were engaged in serious conversations...
IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Will Land in New Delhi in March
Lausanne, Switzerland – National Federations registering their athletes for the upcoming IBA Women's World Boxing Championships as registration opens for the event set to take place in New Delhi, India from 15-26 March 2023. The competitions will be held in 12 weight classes, each country can register one athlete...
Debora Dionicius-Segolene Lefebvre WBO Title Fight Set, April 29 in Douai, France
Segolene Lefebvre will enjoy hometown advantage in a bid to regain a title she never lost in the ring. BoxingScene.com has learned that the respective teams for Lefebvre and reigning WBO junior featherweight titlist Debora Anahi Dionicius have reached a deal, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing for their ordered title fight. The two will meet on April 29 in Lefebvre’s hometown of Douai, France.
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue 122-Pound Championship Clash Targeted For Late Spring In Japan
A pound-for-pound showdown is on the horizon. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal has been reached for a Stephen Fulton-Naoya Inoue championship fight. Fulton will defend his unified WBC/WBO junior featherweight crown versus Inoue, who recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight championship in pursuit of winning a title in a fourth weight division.
Eubank Says Benn No Longer Has Leverage, Calls for 'No Rehydration Limits … No 50% Splits'
Chris Eubank Jr. is more motivated than ever to batter Conor Benn inside the ring. But their potential fight won’t be staged under their previous terms, if Eubank has any say in the matter. Eubank, a career middleweight, and Benn, a welterweight, were headed toward an intriguing All-British 157-pound...
Artem Brusov: Atif Oberlton 'Much Better' Than Prior Opponents; I'm Not Bad, Too
Artem Brusov moved from Russia to South Florida in mid-2021 to secure the kind of potentially career-changing chance he’ll receive Friday night. The 31-year-old Brusov’s record is impressive (12-0, 11 KOs), but it has been built against opponents either with losing records or little experience. The undefeated light heavyweight happily accepted what on paper appears to be by far the most difficult fight of his six-year pro career, an eight-rounder against Atif Oberlton, because he wants to prove himself against a well-regarded prospect in a fight Showtime will air as part of its “ShoBox: The New Generation” series from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Edgar Berlanga Parts Ways With Top Rank, Becomes Promotional Free Agent
Edgar Berlanga has parted ways with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., which has promoted the undefeated super middleweight for much of his career. BoxingScene.com confirmed that Berlanga’s manager, Keith Connolly, and representatives for Top Rank reached a separation agreement Wednesday morning following several months of talks about how to proceed with Berlanga’s career this year. Brooklyn’s Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) has not fought since June 11, in large part because the New York State Athletic Commission suspended Berlanga for six months and fined him $10,000 because he attempted to bite Colombian contender Alexis Angulo on his left shoulder during the seventh round of a 10-round bout Berlanga won by unanimous decision that night at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York.
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Eubank: I Used To Think Bellew Was Biggest Assh-le From Liverpool; Liam Took No. 1 Spot
Chris Eubank Jr. admitted Thursday that some of the things Liam Smith said during their final press conference gave him some extra incentive to knock Smith out Saturday night. Smith questioned Eubank’s sexuality and made fun of his upcoming opponent’s hair and beard during a press conference that became very personal before Sky Sports’ Andy Scott apologized for some of what was said. Eubank eventually countered by claiming that Smith cheats on his wife.
Eubank-Smith: Both Declare Fight is Now 'Personal' After Trash Talk
Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband on the scales as he weighed in for Saturday’s fight with Liam Smith in Manchester as a row over homophobic taunting threatens to overshadow the fight. Smith implied that Eubank was gay at Thursday’s press conference in response to Eubank calling Smith...
Oleksandr Usyk Lashes Out at Putin, Compares Russia to Third Reich
Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk offered one of his boldest indictments against the Russian invasion of Ukraine to date. The WBO, WBA, IBO, IBF beltholder from Ukraine did not mince words in a recent video that was uploaded on his Instagram page, taking aim at Russian president Vladimir Putin as his country’s war on Ukraine approaches its one-year anniversary.
Tommy Fletcher Aims To Continue Run of KO Wins on Beterbiev-Yarde Card
TOMMY FLETCHER COMPLETED a KO-hattrick at The O2 in November with a howitzer of an uppercut and with it he believes he delivered a message that the rhetoric is real. The strapping cruiserweight, who goes by the name of the 'Norfolk Nightmare' took just 1:39 to poleaxe Jiri Krejci with a devastating left hand maneuver that the Czech was never going to recover from.
Chantelle Cameron, Natasha Jonas Force Movement: Women’s Competition Index Update
The first big result of 2023 is in. On Friday, Jessica Nery Plata defeated Kim Clavel in a Jr. flyweight unification. GivenYokasta Valle’s decision to remain unified at strawweight instead of 108 pounds, it left Plata as the lone major titlist at Jr. flyweight. A case can be made for Plata as the new lineal queen of her class.
Alexis Rocha Will Target Big Names, Big Fights After Upcoming Return
YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif. hosted an exclusive media roundtable with Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) ahead of his NABO Welterweight title defense against Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round main event fight will be the first boxing event at YouTube Theater on...
