Springfield, MA

Town by Town: January 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town! In Springfield, Red Sox winter weekend celebrations kicked off early Friday with a visit to Square One in Springfield. Staff and preschoolers celebrated “Square One Red Sox Day.” With a visit from development and partnerships manager for the Red...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holocaust survivor visits local students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Holocaust survivor spoke to western Mass. students Thursday afternoon. Ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day next Friday- Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School in Easthampton hosted 83-year-old holocaust survivor “Henny” Lewin to speak to 7th and 8th grade students. Lewin is a Holocaust survivor who was...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Town by Town: Rocky’s donation, Bobs Stores coming to Holyoke, and barn raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Northampton. A local family-owned business in Springfield helped raise over $16,000 for local animal shelters. Rocky’s Ace Hardware helped raise $2,073 for the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. A donation presentation took place just...
HOLYOKE, MA
Friday Night Frenzy: Week Two highlights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News witnessed Chicopee Comp. face Pope Francis, Duggan take on Ludlow, West Springfield battle South Hadley, Central dominate Chicopee and Springfield Commerce take on Westfield Technical Academy. Check out the highlights!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
CHICOPEE, MA
Wednesday afternoon news update

In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Springfield College football player saves life with critical donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Leadership in service to others. That’s been the mission at Springfield College for over a century. In this week’s “Friday Night Frenzy” feature, we sat down with one player on the school’s football team, after his heroic act to save the life of a complete stranger.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, we are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the 7th Annual Red Sox Winter Weekend, there were major delays on the Mass Pike Wednesday for those traveling eastbound through the Ludlow area, and former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday. “It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained. It was a good sign from Sarno following...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
City Council votes on cap for cannabis shops in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Northampton, the city council voted Thursday night to put a cap on cannabis shops in the city, drawing mixed reaction from the community. “I never thought in my wildest dreams when I was in college back in the sixties, dreamed I’d one day complain that were too many pot shops in my town,” one meeting attendee said.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School to close at end of school year

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A Chicopee charter school will be closing its doors at the end of the school year. Officials with the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School said that their board of trustees voted this week to surrender their charter to the state’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education at the end of the current academic year and will permanently close.
CHICOPEE, MA
Getting Answers: Greenfield Police looking to end night shift patrols

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re getting answers after the Greenfield police chief announced that the department will be ending night shift patrols in February. The announcement took many by surprise at Wednesday night’s city council meeting, especially with the police department receiving a staffing grant last year. “What’s...
GREENFIELD, MA
Springfield Police arrest suspect in Orange Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police arrested an 18-year-old from West Springfield in connection with a shooting. Chauncey Williams was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Police identified Williams as a suspect in a shooting that happened on Orange Street just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday after detectives noticed that a vehicle...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MGM Springfield, MassMutual Center preparing for Red Sox Winter Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just two days from thousands of people coming to downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Red Sox Winter Weekend and preparations are already underway at both the MassMutual Center and MGM Springfield. From cables to chairs, crew members are working hard at the MassMutual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Extended search continues for missing Brookfield woman

A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Investigators provide update on Hadley hit-and-run that injured teenager

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged into the investigation of a hit-and-run in Hadley that occurred back in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured. Western Mass News learned during Friday’s press conference that investigators are still searching for the driver of a white cargo van who...
HADLEY, MA
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

Campbell Keenan, 12, of Southampton reeled in a great white shark while on vacation in Florida. A man has been arrested after reports came in of someone discharging a firearm at a 15-year-old.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

