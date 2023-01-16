Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Gayle Dooley, 56 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 56-year-old Gayle Cheree Dooley, of Hopkinsville will be Monday, January 23 at 11 am at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
wkdzradio.com
Amos Lee Kenner, 72, of Pembroke
Funeral services for 72-year-old Amos Lee Kenner of Pembroke will be Friday, January 20 at 11 am at the St. Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday morning at 10. Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Demsie Ezell, 80 of Crofton
Funeral services for 80 year-old Demsie Paul Ezell of Crofton, will be Friday, January 20 at 12:00p.m., at the Crofton Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m at the church with Masonic Rites at 6:00 p.m. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge...
wkdzradio.com
Mike McIntosh, 68 of Elkton
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Mike McIntosh of Elkton, will be Saturday, January 21 at 10 am at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Olive Grove Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Scott Estes, 51, of Hopkinsville
BROTHER: Ben Estes (Mary), Knoxville, TN;. PATERNAL GRANDMOTHER: Isobelle Estes, Hopkinsville, KY;. A number of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
wkdzradio.com
Stephen “Chop” Smithson, 51 of Cerulean
There will be no services for 51-year-old Stephen Douglas “Chop” Smithson, of Cerulean. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
wkdzradio.com
Four Severely Injured In Guthrie Explosion (w/VIDEO)
Four people were severely injured in an explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel says three people were severely injured in an explosion at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street. Blumel says someone was offloading cooking oil when an explosion happened that is believed...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
WSMV
1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility
GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed. The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville man reported a large amount of money taken out of his checking account Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say between December 10th, 2021 and October 31st, 2022 someone used the man’s debit card to make multiple transactions totaling $31,486. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Todd County School Bus Crash
All four children injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus crash on Davis Mill Road near the intersection of Main Street in Elkton have been released from the hospital Wednesday morning. Todd County Superintendent Mark Thomas says three of the kids were taken by ambulance to Tennova Healthcare and Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Man Arrested On Warrants For Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on several warrants for theft by unlawful taking Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 44-year-old Kyle Reigel was arrested on a warrant out of Ohio County stating on December 20th he stole a gun along with various tools and other items valued at $3,775 with the intent to sell the items.
wkdzradio.com
Probation Granted In 2019 Princeton Road Fatal Crash Case
A Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a fatal crash on Princeton Road in Christian County appeared for final sentencing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. In October, Robert Jackson entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in connection to a fatal crash that occurred in December of 2019 on Princeton Road about one-mile north of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Industry Defrauded Of More Than $100,000
A large amount of money was taken from a Hopkinsville manufacturer on Commerce Court after they attempted to purchase equipment. Hopkinsville Police say the business attempted to buy conveyors and other equipment that should have been delivered by a certain date. They were later contacted by Nashville Metro detectives who advised them that the subjects they were buying the items from were reportedly part of a group committing fraud.
wkdzradio.com
Burglars Strike Hopkinsville Pharmacy
A pharmacy on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone broke into Cayce’s Pharmacy through a front door and took medication. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Bullet Hole Found In Car On Elizabeth Drive
A car on Elizabeth Drive in Hopkinsville was found to have been damaged Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Tuesday and Thursday someone fired a shot into the car. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as third-degree criminal mischief.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Street Home Damaged In Shooting
A home on Oak Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 a.m. they were called to Oak Street for a report of shots fired and a home that had been hit at least three times with people inside sleeping. No one was injured in the shooting and no description of a possible suspect has been released.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Monday Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 1 pm a car was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Millers Mill Road and pulled into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer. The driver of the car was...
Comments / 1