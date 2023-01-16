Read full article on original website
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
Woman Mauled to Death by 2 Pit Bulls in Savage Attack, Owner Arrested
Nchabeleng Charles Masebe, 67, faces homicide charges in relation to the attack.
South Africa: Search on after tiger escapes, attacks man
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a private farm near Johannesburg over the weekend, injured a man and killed a dog. Local media said the man survived the attack but was taken to the hospital. Residents have...
Escaped tiger in South Africa found and euthanized
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A tiger that escaped from a private farm in South Africa and attacked a man and killed two dogs and a pig while on the loose for days was euthanized on Wednesday. Sheba, an 8-year-old female tiger, was shot in the early hours of the morning...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.
It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -
Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
She watched a baby girl die after drinking salt water as she was stranded at sea for a month
CNN's Paula Hancocks speaks to a Rohingya refugee who made the treacherous journey to flee the overcrowded refugee camps in southern Bangladesh.
Photo of woman sitting next to serial killer goes viral
A recent photo of a woman sitting next to Sobhraj on an airplane headed to France, where he'll begin his new life, has since gone viral.
Upworthy
Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
Wolves Kill Off Only Adult Male in Rival Pack With Unexpected Consequences
A neighboring pack killed the wolf in a competition for resources, lead of the Voyageurs Wolf Project Thomas Gable told Newsweek.
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Schoolgirl Bitten by Black Mamba in Class Dies Within Minutes of Attack
Melody Chiputura, described as a "promising student," died before a doctor could treat her wounds.
Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness
Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
a-z-animals.com
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They “Bleed from the Walls”
Missouri Couple Discovers Brown Recluse Infestation So Bad They "Bleed from the Walls" Imagine relocating homes only to find your new property crawling with thousands of venomous spiders. In 2007, Missourans Brian and Susan Trost got more than they bargained for. Upon moving into their new house, they discovered a massive recluse spider invasion.
Pups From Wolf That Mated With Dog to Be Hunted Down and Shot
German law requires that the hybrids must be shot in order to protect the local wolf population.
Man Finds Black Mamba Behind Toilet: 'Nearly Flew Out of the Bathroom'
The homeowner touched the deadly snake with his bare hands before realizing what it was, snake catcher Byron Zimmerman told Newsweek.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
