wrganews.com
MLK Freedom March on Monday
Rome’s four-day Martin Luther King Jr. celebration continues today with the annual Freedom March on Broad Street. The March will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of First Avenue and Broad Street and proceed to the Rome City Auditorium where a noon-day program will occur. “Our keynote speaker...
wrganews.com
African American History Month: A call for nominations
African American History Month is recognized in February across the United States, and Floyd County would like to recognize members of our community who have made an impact. Citizens such as Professor Edward S. Brown, Henry Chubb, members of the 1963 Student Sit-Ins, Elgin Carmichael, Napoleon Fielder, Judy Sims, Samuel Burrell, and the many others who created a legacy of leadership, courage, and citizenship that helped shape Floyd County into the place it is today.
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Hit and Seriously Injured
The Second Avenue Bridge north of Broad Street in downtown Rome was blocked for a time Thursday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian was thrown off the bridge and onto the path below after being hit by the northbound vehicle near Safe Lock and Kay.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wrganews.com
Ribbon-cutting for Parks Hoke Park set for Wednesday
The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Parks Hoke Park on Hardy Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Improvements made to the park with funding from 2017 SPLOST contributions as well as funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be celebrated. The improvements include:. • New basketball pavilion...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
wrganews.com
wrganews.com
Floyd BoE purchases field turf, prioritizes ELOST projects
The Floyd County school board approved $1.6 million to purchase turf for the athletic fields at Model and Pepperell high schools last week during a called meeting. Floyd County Schools Director of Facilities John Worsham said the total cost is expected to be approximately $2 million per school, assuming there are no drainage or other supply chain issues.
wrganews.com
Floyd County road paving plan covers 35 miles
Floyd County is looking at an aggressive road paving schedule for the coming year. Public works director Michael Skeen told the Transportation Policy Committee on Wednesday that the county has a $1.2 million Local Maintenance Improvement Grant allotment that would pave about 12 miles. In addition, there is a special...
weisradio.com
Rome Man Hit and Killed by Train
A Rome man died after he was struck by a train in East Rome on Sunday. The trainmaster told police that he sounded the train horn when he saw 61-year-old Craig Dykes Rogers lying on the tracks. Rogers lifted his head and covered his ears, but did not move. The train was unable to stop and it struck Rogers. He was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
wrganews.com
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
wrganews.com
Cave Spring man arrested for aggravated battery
A Cave Spring man was jailed early Thursday on a felony charge of aggravated battery. 31-year-old Michael Kyle Thomas struck the victim, leaving disfiguring marks and visible blood flow. The victim also sustained a swollen eye. Thomas was additionally charged with a misdemeanor count of battery in connection with the...
“Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way. ‘Marry We’ will be officiated by Atlanta […] The post “Marry We”, ATL’s largest mass wedding ceremony, will be officiated by Andre Dickens on Valentine’s Day appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wrganews.com
Two deadly wrecks in as many days in Cherokee County, Alabama
Friday, Jan. 20, 2023–12:25 p.m. We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.
Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
Georgia Department of Education officials say they are checking to see if the information in the video is accurate and that it hasn't been adopted in other districts.
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County bus driver suspended after elementary school student 'backup' at bus stop
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A substitute bus driver is suspended while the Paulding County School District investigates why several elementary school students weren't allowed to exit a school bus on Wednesday afternoon. Paulding County schools said the bus driver was filling in for the regular driver, who had called out...
