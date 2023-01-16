Friday, Jan. 20, 2023–12:25 p.m. We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO