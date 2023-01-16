Read full article on original website
JOHNSTOWN MAN HURT IN WEDNESDAY CRASH IN CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police released more details regarding a crash earlier this week in Cherryhill Township. The crash was reported Wednesday around 11:26 p.m., and it sent Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments, Citizens’ Ambulance and state police to Route 422 East near Diehl Road. Troopers say a car driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The car then went down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest in a wooded area adjacent to the westbound lane.
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
Coroner: Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County on Friday, the coroner’s office said. The crash took place along Haws Pike, or Route 56, in St. Clair Township. According to the coroner’s office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was heading...
wtae.com
Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
Everett mother accused of DUI with preschoolers in SUV
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A phone call from a nanny led to the arrest of an Everett mother for drinking and driving with her two preschool-aged children, state police report. According to state troopers, they were called on the evening of Jan. 17 about 31-year-old Shaina Duffy leaving a home with her children, ages […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Woman Escapes Injuries Following Rollover Crash
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injuries after her vehicle rolled into a ditch in Pike Township on Wednesday evening. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash took place at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Route 969 (Lumber City Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
WJAC TV
PSP: Windber man, 83, killed in 3-vehicle crash in Bedford County
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Bedford County say an 83-year-old Windber man was killed earlier this week in a three-vehicle crash in West Saint Clair Township. Troopers say George Toomey died after he reportedly rear-ended another vehicle along Quaker Valley Road, otherwise known as Route 56, on Monday afternoon.
1 killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash on Monday has taken the life of a Windber man, according to state police. On Jan. 16 around 4:50 p.m., 83-year-old George Toomey was in a multi-vehicle crash that led to his death. The Bedford County Coroner pronounced him dead on scene. Toomey was heading east at […]
4 teens charged after Altoona car crash involving stolen SUV
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four teens are facing criminal charges following a car crash in Altoona that involved a stolen SUV. Police were sent to the intersection of 11th Street and Lexington Ave. in Altoona on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 for a two vehicle crash. Dispatch informed officers prior to their arrival a 2007 […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Bedford couple accused of stealing, cashing over $5K in forged checks
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a local couple is facing dozens of counts of forgery and theft-related charges, accused of stealing several checks from a relative. Troopers say Dwaine and Margo Morris allegedly stole the checks and forged the relative's signature in order...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Cambria Co. care worker accused of alleged overdose while caring for patient
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say a local care worker is facing charges after being accused of allegedly overdosing while caring for a patient. Authorities say last February, troopers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an "uncooperative" EMS patient. Investigators say...
fox8tv.com
Plank Road Fatal Accident
Authorities in Somerset County say a Boswell man was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash in Quemahoning Township. Troopers say 40 year old Ronald Druist was reportedly traveling Southbound on Plank Road When he lost control of his vehicle while trying to make a right turn. Investigators say...
wccsradio.com
WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE
A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
WJAC TV
Officials: Suspect in custody following threat investigation in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say a suspect is in custody following an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made against the Punxsutawney Area School District. Officials have not yet released the identity of the individual but say that there is no longer a...
4 face felony drug charges after agents find fentanyl during raid at New Kensington house
Four people arrested by a team of agents who raided a home in New Kensington in late December have been ordered to stand trial on drug charges. Tammy Alane Hess, 53; Paul Scott Scratchard, 55; and Didiel Tirado, 57, all of the 2500 block of Seventh Street in New Kensington; and Lacy Lee Pearce, 33, of the 5100 block of Watters Road in Allegheny Township, were each charged with a felony count of possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with seven related misdemeanor drug counts.
PennLive.com
2 juveniles arrested after making shooting threats at Pa. school district: police
Authorities recently announced two juveniles were arrested after making school shooting threats in Cambria County in Pa. Greater Johnstown School District received two threats earlier in the week, according to Johnstown police. “At the end of the day, there is no room whatsoever for this type of behavior,” said Cambria...
Rollover crash caused coal spill, traffic delays on US 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked several hours to clear the scene of a coal truck that rolled over on US 219 in Richland Township Wednesday morning. The accident happened on US 219 northbound at the PA 56 east – Scalp Avenue/Windber exit around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, according to Cambria County 911. […]
fox8tv.com
Stolen Truck Leads To Arrest And Drug Bust
Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced Tuesday that an arrest has been made following a months-long investigation into a stolen truck in Somerset County. Authorities say Neil Tressler was taken into custody last week at a motel in Frostburg, Maryland. Officials say the investigation into Tressler began in...
WJAC TV
DA: Bedford Co. man sentenced to max of 20 years for raping, threatening 2 children
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Bedford County District Attorney's Office say a New Enterprise man was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing two children for years. Stephen Beegle will serve 7 to 20 years in state prison, according to District Attorney Leslie Childers-Potts.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information Regarding Theft of $40K Worth of Copper Wire
WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of copper wire in Houtzdale Borough. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Tuesday, January 17, troopers received a report of theft in Houtzdale Borough, Clearfield County, around 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
