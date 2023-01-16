ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more... The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation

Shannon Sharpe picked a courtside fight with Grizzlies over defending LeBron James

A bizarre scene played out midway through the Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday night when FS1 talking head (and former NFL wide receiver) Shannon Sharpe got into a courtside shouting match with Grizzlies players and Tee Morant, the father of Memphis star Ja Morant. Security and the referees eventually broke up the scuffle and Sharpe returned to his seat after halftime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year’s Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry has that old-school approach to playing on a basketball team. He believes it takes a lot for a player to be away from teammates, especially during the postseason. Horry recently spoke on when Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young flew on a separate plane during last year's first-round series against the Miami Heat.
