Cleveland, OH

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Raiders’ Long Stands Tall, on the Field and the Screen

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make the playoffs, fans of Raider Nation can watch a great member of the Silver and Black on television throughout the post-season. Howie Long, perhaps the best defensive lineman in Raiders franchise history, is a member of FOX Sports’ in-studio team for National Football League games and is one of the best TV analysts in the business.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Reports: Former Louisville OF Adam Duvall Signs Free Agent Deal With Red Sox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville star Adam Duvall is shipping up to Boston. The free agent outfielder has agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with Boston Red Sox, according to multiple reports and first reported by MLB Network's Craig Mish. Duvall can earn up to $3 million in performance bonuses, although the incentives themselves were not disclosed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Changes Giants May Make on Defense vs. Eagles

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is known for his uber-aggressive defense that plays man coverage on the back end and throws everything, including the kitchen sink, at you in the front seven. That strategy works, especially the first time playing a team when they have to adjust on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A Weakness on the Cowboys Defense That the 49ers can Exploit

Facing the Dallas Cowboys will not be an easy outing for the San Francisco 49ers. The real challenge that the 49ers will face is against the Dallas defense. That is a unit that is playing at a high-level and has been for most of the season. Now, they did start to unwind a bit in December, but ultimately they are a tough side to go against.
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Panthers Postpone Sean Payton Interview

The Panthers have opted to postpone their interview with Sean Payton regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy in the wake of the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person. Walkes died in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday. He was 25...
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge

As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
TENNESSEE STATE

