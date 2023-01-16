ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 15

Vic Carter
3d ago

It's been reported they found these documents before the midterm elections and then they found another bunch of them after November but didn't report everything until January. So why didn't they report these documents earlier? They said they reported these documents immediately when they found them. How can this true?

Reply
4
Vincent Rabe
3d ago

treason his drug- addicted son and the papers can't even tell if he rented or he owned no it's all a bunch of Lies Biden needs to go to prison if he can't be honest right now when they're asking the questions you know he's lying about every thing send them to prison do not pass go do not get $200 send them to prison and then charge him with treason and you know what the penalty for treason is and everybody that assisted him needs to be charged with treason and take all their money away just like they would do with they tried to do something like that to me US little people would get our money stolen from the government they would take our money they would take our cars they would take everything from us that's what they should do to Biden and his whole Administration I'm tired of these cheaters

Reply(2)
4
Thelma Marie
4d ago

His son saw all documents. His child finance saw the documents. Maid. Secret service. Etc etc

Reply
4
Related
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
The List

The Reason Behind Dr. Jill Biden's Unexpected Surgery

Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy