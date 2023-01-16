Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Three Places for Drink Lovers in San JoseJust GoSan Jose, CA
Related
svvoice.com
Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park
Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
KTVU FOX 2
Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside
ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized
SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
VIDEO: Woman Rescued After Climbing Tree to Escape Raging California Floodwater
Stunning footage shows the moment crews rescued a woman after she clung to a tree as intense floodwater raged beneath her. The video comes as residents reel from the ongoing flooding caused by a strong atmospheric river storm that dumped torrential rain and floodwater onto California. Before the harrowing rescue...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
San Francisco gallery owner who sprayed water on homeless woman in viral video has been arrested
Collier Gwin, a San Francisco resident and gallery owner who sprayed water on a woman in a viral video, has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Bicyclsts dart through traffic on Bay Bridge, creating chaotic, dangerous scene on the span
OAKLAND, Calif. - A group of young bicyclists apparently took advantage of the break in the storms to storm the Bay Bridge on their two wheels. The California Highway Patrol said shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers received calls of juveniles riding their bicycles on eastbound Interstate 80 near the span's center anchorage, west of Treasure Island.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
Scenic West Cliff Drive buckles; Biden to visit storm-damaged Santa Cruz coastline
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - The recent storms caused major damage along the Santa Cruz coastline to one of the most scenic locations there – catching the attention of President Biden who will visit the county later this week. Almost three weeks of heavy rain caused parts of West Cliff...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
2 found dead in San Francisco during weekend storm identified
Two people were found dead in San Francisco during last weekend's powerful rainstorm.
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week
CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
San Mateo Co. nonprofit annihilated by 'wall of mud' from storms, begs for public's help
The mud penetrated the Pescadero nonprofit's main lodge and its grounds. Despite the non-stop shoveling and cleanup efforts, mud and debris is still visible everywhere.
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
Fox News
938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2