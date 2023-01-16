CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO