Los Gatos, CA

Body Found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park

Santa Clara police are investigating a body found in Saratoga Creek in Central Park. Both the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and Santa Clara Fire Department (SCFD) arrived at the park on Sunday, Jan. 15 after reports of a body found in the creek. An SCPD spokesperson says after a...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside

ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

Driver dies in San Jose Highway 101 crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Jose unfolded during stormy weather over the weekend. Weather conditions at the time were described by California Highway Patrol officers as “raining, cold, wet.” Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 101 near […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area vehicle theft ring busted; Stolen vehicles, guns, body armor vests seized

SAN PABLO -- Four suspects were in custody and one remained at large Friday after an investigation into a San Pablo shooting uncovered a sophisticated Bay Area vehicle theft ring.San Pablo police said 26-years old Jose Alberto Torres Flores of Union City; 21-years old Alexander Martinez of Newark; 20-years old Eduardo Garcia Perez of Newark and 20-years old Alexander Echeverria of Newark all were in custody after a lengthy investigation.Yoaxsi Alberto Garcia, a 19-year-old from Hayward, remained at large and was the subject of a region-wide search.Martinez, Perez, Echeverria, and Torres-Flores have been booked into Contra Costa County Jail on...
SAN PABLO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Reported on Sand Creek Road in Brentwood

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) and the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a solo car collision with major injuries on Sand Creek Road. The incident occurred shortly after 4:05 p.m. near Minnesota Avenue, according to Brentwood PD. Details on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

DUI suspect was driving 100 mph when killing woman: CHP

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was arrested for driving under the influence was going more than 100 miles per hour when he struck a car, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol said. The suspect was identified as Hector Segura, 37, of Castro Valley. The crash happened Aug. 5, 2022 during morning commute […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
