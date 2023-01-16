Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’

Read full article on original website
Billie Roofner
4d ago
They're already in custody. They will never be free again. Just tell where that baby is and give her some peace. Give her that much for the life you took from her.
Faith
4d ago
Is it just me or is the article confusing? Did they kidnap her or did she run away on her own while she was supposed to be watched?
Lenora Parton
4d ago
Athena & sister were in the care of those two horrible people. Haven't heard why they were not with biological parents.
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma
The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky
Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
Ohio teen stops burglary by pointing mother's gun at home intruder: 'My baby has become my protector'
An Ohio teenager stopped a would-be burglar by grabbing his mother's gun and pointing it at the suspect, causing him to flee from the home before later being apprehended.
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Surveillance video catches Missouri inmates getting away in stolen car
The five inmates who escaped from a prison in St, Francois County in Missouri this week remain on the run Friday as a new surveillance video has captured the moment they last were seen.
Death of Elijah McClain: Colorado officials plead not guilty to 32 counts including manslaughter
Officials in Colorado including two police officers, two paramedics and a former police officer pleaded not guilty Friday to 32 counts in the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain.
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
Police chief reacts to new details in missing child case
The OSBI has confirmed remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County, but they cannot confirm yet whether it belongs to four-year-old Athena Brownfield.
Britney Watson case: US Marshals search for 'armed and dangerous' ex-husband wanted for Tennessee mom's murder
U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Kevin Watson, the former husband of missing Britney Watson, a Tennessee mom of three, who disappeared from Jackson on Jan. 7.
Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?
First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
Murdaugh murders: mysterious snapchat video 'critical' to case: prosecutors
South Carolina prosecutors revealed publicly for the first time that a critical piece of evidence in their case is a Snapchat video Paul Murdaugh sent friends shortly before his murder.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
Texas National Guard soldier patrolling border shoots migrant after struggle: report
A Texas National Guard soldier shot a migrant over the weekend during a struggle, according to reports.
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
KOKI FOX 23
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old last seen in southern Oklahoma
KINGSTON, Okla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in southern Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said 14-year-old Abby Carter was last seen in Kingston, Marshall County, around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 16. According to OHP, Carter is 5′1″...
