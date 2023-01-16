ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caddo County, OK

Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’

By Bradford Betz
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 88

Billie Roofner
4d ago

They're already in custody. They will never be free again. Just tell where that baby is and give her some peace. Give her that much for the life you took from her.

Reply
73
Faith
4d ago

Is it just me or is the article confusing? Did they kidnap her or did she run away on her own while she was supposed to be watched?

Reply(24)
22
Lenora Parton
4d ago

Athena & sister were in the care of those two horrible people. Haven't heard why they were not with biological parents.

Reply(5)
24
Related
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma

The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
CBS Denver

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
Z94

Is It Illegal in Oklahoma to Flip Off a Police Officer?

First let me say I in no way endorse or condone this type of behavior unless, of course, it's warranted and provoked by unjust and disrespectful treatment. The question is this "Is it illegal to flip off the police in Oklahoma?" This was a recent topic of discussion at the water cooler and we needed some answers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
Fox News

Fox News

938K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy