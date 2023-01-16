Months after its theatrical release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to gather applause and evoke interest as global audiences and critics have welcomed the film with open arms and hearts. With wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film further edges closer to a potential Oscar win. The continued hype towards the Jr NTR and Ram Charan film has also resulted in greater interest from audiences towards the film. With the growing interest in the film, another phenomenon that can be noticed is the growing number of dubs of the Telugu-language epic action-drama film. While recent consumption trends have clearly established that films do not require a dub to be enjoyed in their best form, RRR shows that it still believes in catering to audiences in the language they understand the best. But only on digging further, one will discover that the dubs of RRR are purely a consequence of what has worked long for films such as RRR before the prevalence of pan-Indian films as we know them today.

1 DAY AGO