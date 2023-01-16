Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
A soaking-wet horror sequel that never needed to exist barely keeps its head above water on streaming
Even the most mildly successful horror movies are always in danger of being sequelized to death, and though it took 13 years to arrive, toothy creature feature follow-up Black Water: Abyss failed to state a justifiable case for its own existence. The 2007 original was a sleeper hit that went...
dexerto.com
Thunderbolts: Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk “leaked” in concept art
A first look at Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk in the MCU Thunderbolts movie has reportedly been leaked in a glimpse at the movie’s concept art. In 2024, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will introduce the Thunderbolts. Essentially, they’re Marvel’s Suicide Squad, named after Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, earlier played by the late William Hurt.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Fan Art Shows Spider-Man and Wolverine Facing Off With Kang the Conqueror
Marvel Studios will launch their highly anticipated Phase 5 slate with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the film will primarily feature Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) as its main antagonist. Kang the Conqueror is set to be the next Avengers-level threat for The Multiverse Saga, and he'll just be getting started in the Ant-Man sequel. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to feature Kang as their main villain, but the latter will more than likely feature cameos from across the multiverse. There has been rumors of Tobey Maguire and High Jackman appearing as Spider-Man and Wolverine after their respective appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the upcoming Deadpool 3. One fan couldn't contain his excitement for the rumor and created an awesome piece of fan art that shows the two heroes having a stare down the villain.
Collider
Jennifer Lopez's Assassin Thriller 'The Mother' Sets Release Date
Motherly instinct meets the killer instinct of a trained assassin in this action thriller from Netflix. The streaming service has revealed the release date for their upcoming film The Mother. The Jennifer Lopez-starring film is set to premiere just in time for Mother's Day on the streaming service on May 12, 2023.
Collider
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
Collider
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
Collider
What's Up With RRR's Various Dubs?
Months after its theatrical release, SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to gather applause and evoke interest as global audiences and critics have welcomed the film with open arms and hearts. With wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film further edges closer to a potential Oscar win. The continued hype towards the Jr NTR and Ram Charan film has also resulted in greater interest from audiences towards the film. With the growing interest in the film, another phenomenon that can be noticed is the growing number of dubs of the Telugu-language epic action-drama film. While recent consumption trends have clearly established that films do not require a dub to be enjoyed in their best form, RRR shows that it still believes in catering to audiences in the language they understand the best. But only on digging further, one will discover that the dubs of RRR are purely a consequence of what has worked long for films such as RRR before the prevalence of pan-Indian films as we know them today.
The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd
Letterboxd, the indispensable social network for movies and movie lovers, contains over 775,000 different titles, a huge percentage of every film ever made over the course of the last 130+ years. The site is an enormous database. It does not evaluate rank or judge any of the movies. That task...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Collider
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
Refinery29
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
Collider
Yara Shahidi Talks Feeling "Punked" on Set of 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi recently revealed that she thought she was being pranked on the set of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy. The actress, who played Zoey Johnson on the hit ABC Black-ish, is now taking on the role of Peter’s tough talking right-hand-pixie Tinker Bell, in the film from director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon).
Collider
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours
It's been over two years since the release of The Mandalorian Season 2, and audiences are already gearing up to step back into the next phase of Din Djarin's journey. According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter, the latest trailer is already breaking records, with an impressive 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Easter Eggs
Editor's Note: The following contains The Last of Us Episode 1 spoilers. HBO’s The Last of Us is a perfect entry point for newcomers. It’s a faithful adaptation of the original game and makes sure to be easily accessible to those who’ve never picked up a controller. Some scenes flesh out details, and plenty of easter eggs are scattered throughout. With that said, the series was still created with gamers in mind.
