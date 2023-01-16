Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.

2 DAYS AGO