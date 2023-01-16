Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Collider
Jennifer Lopez's Assassin Thriller 'The Mother' Sets Release Date
Motherly instinct meets the killer instinct of a trained assassin in this action thriller from Netflix. The streaming service has revealed the release date for their upcoming film The Mother. The Jennifer Lopez-starring film is set to premiere just in time for Mother's Day on the streaming service on May 12, 2023.
Collider
This Anthony Hopkins Thriller Almost Became 'Seven's Sequel
Seven, like so many classic films, isn’t exactly calling out for a sequel… but that’s never stopped a studio from giving it a shot anyway. There are few cinematic masterpieces that have not been followed with rumblings of a potential successor, and while common sense often prevails to leave their reputation untarnished, others are not so lucky. In this regard, Seven is a rather unique example given how it fits both categories. The film does not have a sequel, but the script that was being considered as a follow-up did end up getting produced many years later under the name Solace.
Collider
8 Underrated Cate Blanchett Performances to Watch After ‘TÁR’
Cate Blanchett is one of the most talented and acclaimed actors working today, and her recent nominations and wins for her most recent success, TÁR, proved exactly that. With a wide range of characters on display, the beloved Australian actress has, throughout the years, conquered many hearts, introducing viewers to countless interesting and complex on-screen personas.
Collider
Hugh Jackman's 12 Best Performances, From 'Logan' to 'The Son'
Hugh Jackman is one of the few entertainers working right now who are close to attaining “EGOT” status. With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony on his resume, Jackman could be looking at an all-time record if he wins an Academy Award; given his fairly consistent track record of working on great projects, it seems like a very likely possibility. Jackman has seemingly done it all; he’s starred in blockbusters and theatrical sensations, hosted the Oscars to acclaim, and currently has a terrific presence on social media (that includes a playful rivalry with Ryan Reynolds).
Collider
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
Collider
First 'Extrapolations' Images Reveal a Star-Studded Drama With Meryl Streep and More
It's rare that a TV drama is able to boast about appearances from so many of Hollywood's elite but Extrapolations can confidently do just that. The powerhouse cast includes the likes of Don't Look Up actress Meryl Streep, Spider-Man sensation Tobey Maguire, Godfather of Harlem star Forest Whitaker, Zack Snyder's Justice League actress Diane Lane, Game of Thrones hero Kit Harrington and Black-ish's Yara Shahidi - to name just a few. Unsurprisingly, a line-up like that has already garnered mass interest in the show and after many conversations around it a release date of Friday, March 17, 2023 has finally been set. The show is slated to premiere with the first three episodes and then a new episode every week after that until the penultimate weekend in April.
‘Of an Age’ Review: A Whirlwind 24-Hour Romance Anchors This Swoon-Worthy Queer Drama
The blush of first love can be electrifying, but also wholly disorienting. There’s a way in which someone’s smile (or body — odor, even) can muster up vexing emotions that feel visceral and involuntary. Writer-director Goran Stolevski’s sophomore effort, “Of an Age,” spends the bulk of its runtime capturing such a blush, and then pushes audiences and characters alike to revisit it anew with the added wistfulness of hindsight. The Australian production is a warm-hearted gem, pulsating with lustful tenderness (and tender lust) as it sketches what first love can feel like, and asking whether it can ever endure. The...
Collider
Yara Shahidi Talks Feeling "Punked" on Set of 'Peter Pan & Wendy'
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi recently revealed that she thought she was being pranked on the set of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy. The actress, who played Zoey Johnson on the hit ABC Black-ish, is now taking on the role of Peter’s tough talking right-hand-pixie Tinker Bell, in the film from director David Lowery (Pete's Dragon).
Collider
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
Collider
Jennifer Garner Searches for Answers in First ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Images
Apple TV+ has set a premiere date for The Last Thing He Told Me, an upcoming dramatic series starring Jennifer Garner and Angourie Rice. The streamer unveiled the show's first-look images during the Television Critics Association’s 2023 Winter Press Tour. Based on a book of the same name by...
Collider
Anthony Hopkins Gave Us the Best and Worst of Dads With 'Armageddon Time' and 'The Son'
Sir Anthony Hopkins may be 85 years old, but he’s been as active in the last few years as any actor a quarter of his age. It’s not like Hopkins only appears in under-the-radar projects either; he recently appeared in both the blockbuster sequel Transformers: The Last Knight and the ambitious HBO science fiction series Westworld. Hopkins delivered one of his most critically acclaimed performances ever in The Father, which earned him a very deserving Academy Award for Best Actor. Although Hopkins’ resume is stacked with great titles, The Father ranks among his very best.
Collider
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works
Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.
Collider
Stephen King's 'The Boogeyman' Sets June Theatrical Release
After originally being ordered by 20th Century Studios for Hulu, the adaptation of Stephen King’s short story The Boogeyman is now bound for theaters according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reception of test screenings of the film back in December was extremely positive, leading to a shift in strategy by executives to capitalize. The horror thriller will now enjoy a theatrical release on June 2.
Collider
‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Anna Kendrick Shows a New Side of Herself in This Tense Thriller
When you hear “thriller” used to describe a film, what typically comes to mind? A heist of some sort? Car chase? Murder? Maybe some screaming matches thrown in for good measure? Those are all some quick and easy ways in which thrillers manage to remind the audience that what they are watching is supposed to up the stress level a few notches. Okay, well what about an art gallery opening, a trip to a cottage with friends, or a quick pastry run? It’s pretty safe to say that those three things are not the typical ingredients for a suspenseful, anxiety-inducing narrative, but the top-notch drama Alice, Darling featuring a sensational performance from Anna Kendrick turns these innocuous events into a heart-pounding and heartbreaking watch.
Comments / 0