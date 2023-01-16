ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton missing man case upgraded to homicide investigation after victim’s remains found

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A previously reported missing man has been named as the focus of a homicide investigation by the South Fulton Police Department.

Malik Bonny, 23, was reported missing on Nov. 30.

His remains were found in a vacant home in the 6500 block of Cedar Hurst Trail on Dec. 20.

Police said foul play is suspected, but have not released information on any suspects at this time.

They have not yet released details on how Bonny died.

According to police, Bonny had autism, was bipolar, and was known to walk far distances.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.stopcrimeatl.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

