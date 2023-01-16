ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

States Where Americans Are Struggling to Pay the Bills

As grocery bills continue to grow, Americans are grappling with how to get by. Throughout 2022, the American economy and inflation were among the most concerning issues to Americans, according to polls from the Pew Research Center, Gallup and others. And not without warrant: Prices hit a four-decade high over the summer, though inflation has cooled some since then.
Election Denial Drove New Mexico Attacks on Democrats, Officials Say

(Reuters) -Election conspiracy theories drove a defeated Republican candidate in New Mexico with a criminal past to hire gunmen to attack homes of Democratic legislators, marking a dangerous new level of U.S. political violence, officials said. Solomon Pena, 39, was denied bail on Wednesday in his first court hearing on...
U.S. Border Arrests Drop in January After New Biden Restrictions -Sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings. U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested an average of about 4,000...
In Mexico, a Reporter Published a Story. the Next Day He Was Dead

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Just after sunset on Thursday, February 10th, two men in a white Dodge Ram pickup pulled up in front of Heber Lopez Vasquez's small radio studio in southern Mexico. One man got out, walked inside and shot the 42-year-old journalist dead. Lopez's 12-year-old son Oscar, the only person with him, hid, Lopez's brother told Reuters.
Mexican Central Banker Says 'It Is Clear' Economy Is Slowing

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America's second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from October in...
First Migrants Cross Into U.S. From Mexico Using Mobile App

CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system. This month, the Biden administration said it would broaden use of...
