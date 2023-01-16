ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

Dog Days of Winter in Excelsior

By Megan Padilla
Minnesota Monthly
Minnesota Monthly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pDiQa_0kGfqhbr00
Fans cheer for Klondike Dog Derby teams in Excelsior

Photo by Dynamic Photowerks

Hundreds of Huskies bark and howl, lunge and leap, whipping up snow along the spine of Excelsior’s historic business district. It’s the one day each year when snow is hauled in to fill the main street. Behind the parade barriers, the sidewalks—packed during the summer with al fresco diners—are three-deep with bundled-up spectators. The dogs fall silent the moment each team is released at the starting line. “All they want to do is pull,” says Bill Damberg, a local small-business owner and co-founder of the Klondike Dog Derby, which attracts some 30 teams from as far away as Alaska and Canada for a two-day event culminating in a 40-mile race on Lake Minnetonka.

The Klondike Dog Derby represents the spirit of Excelsior: a modern expression rooted in the past (the derby had a life in the late 1930s and ’40s), nurtured by the business community, and embraced by residents and visitors alike. It’s one of several unique winter events that draw thousands to this Mayberry-like destination within a half-hour drive west of the Twin Cities. The 2021 opening of Hotel Excelsior’s Suites on Water Street is helping transform Excelsior from a daytrip outing to an overnight destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wJmV_0kGfqhbr00
North American Pond Hockey Championship

Photo by Steve Bernstein

Locals find plenty of ways to celebrate winter, starting with Christkindlsmarkt , the open-air German Christmas market beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and culminating with the North American Pond Hockey Championship in February. But when it’s time to warm up, there may be no better season in which to become acquainted with Excelsior. There are at least a dozen restaurants, coffee shops, and bakeries, plus a concentrated collection of highly curated shops packed with personality for respite from the cold (along with holiday gift shopping for every type of person).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCfgY_0kGfqhbr00
Rebel Room at Red Sauce Rebellion

Provided

At the center of Excelsior’s newly minted one-block designation on the National Register of Historic Places is chef-owner Eli Wollenzien’s original Coalition (a second location is in the Minneapolis neighborhood of Linden Hills). Its windowfront tables and bar give a lucky dozen people front-row seats to the sidewalk scene on Water Street. The entire dining room exudes a welcoming warmth lent from the building’s original materials, including exposed brick and a pressed tin ceiling. “It’s just crazy in town during the races,” says Wollenzien, who also owns Red Sauce Rebellion across the street. “Our restaurants are packed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7NYy_0kGfqhbr00
Excelsior Brewing Company

Photo by Dynamic Photowerks

Those in the know count on a fast turnover for a table at Olive’s Fresh for a crispy wood-fired pizza or reserve a heated outdoor “clam pod” at family-friendly Excelsior Brewing Company for locally brewed beer. Staying late? There’s live music many evenings at 318 Cafe and adventurous cocktails at the underground Rebel Room .

The big game changer in town, though, is the Hotel Excelsior , with four beautifully appointed guest suites with full kitchens, directly above the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. “Hotel” is a bit of misnomer. There is no front desk; guests use a keypad to gain access from the street and to their suite. Amenities include the shops and restaurants as well as the lake, park-like Commons , and the year-round Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail for those who want to bring their fat-tire bikes, cross-country skis, or snowshoes.

Hotel owners Tyler Nelson and Jeff Verdoorn applied vision, patience, and a lot of listening to the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission to transform the condemned 1895 building at the center of Water Street into a fully contributing adaptive reuse project that brings value to the community. They also created an authentic sense of place by tapping another Water Street entrepreneur, Kate Regan of The Sitting Room , for design services.

Regan gave each suite a distinct design that taps the lake-life energy, historic narrative, and classic style of Excelsior. Nelson procured the coffee table books from Leipold’s Gifts & Antiques —a 50-year mainstay of Water Street–and added a Faribault Mills Lake Minnetonka woolen throw to every room. “I want to showcase local businesses every chance I can,” Nelson says.

“Tyler’s done an admirable job on restoring this building,” says six-decade resident and Heritage Preservation Commission member Bob Bolles. “And it’s part of his work that helped us get this National Registry recognition,” he adds. “It’s hard to get people with the heart that Tyler has. This guy is a hero for the city.”

Nelson also plans to open his new coffee concept on the street level of the building. In line with the tongue-in-cheek style of the hotel that’s not really a hotel, the coffee shop is called The Lobby . Packed with passion for preservation and hospitality, it’s on track as the coziest spot in town.

Other Winter Destinations

Lutsen, Minnesota

The trick to staying warm when skiing in the Midwest is to pick the longest runs for more skiing and less waiting in lift-lines. Lutsen Mountains on Minnesota’s North Shore fits the bill with 1,000 vertical feet and 95 runs across four mountains. Combine the savings from their Ski & Stay packages with a driveable destination and you can easily squeeze two trips from the cost of one out west. Lake Superior views are free. lutsen.com

Duluth, Minnesota

There may be nothing more magical than the warmth of holiday lights against a winter backdrop of snow and ice. The Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” elevates the experience through its unique location. The beloved waterfront walkthrough display is backed by the magnificently lit Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge and the frozen beauty of Lake Superior. Santa and Mrs. Claus skydive in on opening night. Free admission; pay to park. bentleyvilleusa.org

Lafayette, Louisiana

Looking for a PG-rated Mardi Gras? Lafayette promises all the bon-temps revelry but with a family-friendly atmosphere, where kids can catch pounds of parade beads (and no one is showing off their you-know-whats). Expect full immersion in Cajun country, where a quarter of the residents speak French and Zydeco music fuels most every gathering. lafayettetravel.com

New York City

If you only have a few hours in NYC during the holidays, spend them on Fifth Avenue from Rockefeller Plaza to the Pierre, a Taj Hotel. Ice skate beneath the towering Rockefeller tree, then exit to Fifth Avenue for the over-the-top holiday windows at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman a few blocks north. End with a glass of wine at the oval-shaped, frescoed rotunda at the Pierre. nycgo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110i5t_0kGfqhbr00
Frontiers North Adventures

Photo by Abby Matheson/Frontiers North Adventures

Churchill, Manitoba, Canada

Photographers in search of capturing the Northern Lights, this one’s for you! Churchill, Manitoba is located on Hudson’s Bay, beneath the aurora oval, which means sighting more than 300 nights per year. February and March are prime for the photo specialist tour by Frontiers North Adventures that maximizes every opportunity to wrangle a bucket-list experience into a single frame. frontiersnorth.com

The post Dog Days of Winter in Excelsior appeared first on Minnesota Monthly .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities

We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota

Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Staying in Minneapolis on your next big holiday? This list of the best day trips from Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the perfect way to expand your adventure and enhance your city-bound itinerary with a little extra razzle-dazzle. Minneapolis is a beautiful destination known for its parks and inner-city lakes, but it’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

The Bad Waitress diner to close after nearly 20 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street

MINNEAPOLIS – After 18 years on Minneapolis' Eat Street, The Bad Waitress is getting ready to serve its last plate of comfort food, dished out with an attitude.Owners Andy and Mary Cohen announced Wednesday the restaurant, located on the corner of Nicollet Avenue and East 26th Street in the Whittier neighborhood, will close after brunch on Sunday, Jan. 29."When we opened The Bad Waitress, we set out to serve our friends and neighbors better food with a fresh approach. We've believed since the start that brunch makes everything better – but this time, it couldn't save the day," the Cohens wrote. "We hope you'll join us for one last lunch date, boozy brunch, mid-morning coffee, or to use your Bad Waitress gift card before we close our doors on Sunday, January 29."  The Bad Waitress' second location, off of Central Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, closed its doors in 2020.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
106.9 KROC

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Snow sculptors make most of slushy conditions at Stillwater's international event

STILLWATER, Minn. – Setup is underway for the five-day World Snow Sculpting Championship event in Stillwater, which is in its second year.Last year, temperatures were below zero for the event. This year, organizers are plowing forward persistently, despite the consistency. Despite the warmth, and the rain, Stillwater is busy prepping to roll out the white carpet. Robin Anthony, president of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, helped organize the event."The snow kinda shrunk a little bit so we were nervous earlier on if we were gonna have enough snow, but we're gonna have enough snow," Anthony said.Jon Baller, a Stillwater native,...
STILLWATER, MN
healthcaredesignmagazine.com

The University Of Minnesota Plans Hospital In Minneapolis

The University of Minnesota (U of M; Minneapolis) unveiled plans to build a new hospital adjacent to its Twin Cities campus as a part of the U of M’s academic health system in Minneapolis, according to the website kare11.com. The project would take at least five years and cost...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Largest Minneapolis homeless encampment, site of recent homicide, is torn down

Crews of state and county workers spent hours clearing a large tent encampment in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, forcing out those who’d been staying there for months. The sprawling camp in Cedar-Riverside near 15th Ave. S and Sixth St. S had more than 80 tents at the time of eviction. Notably, it was recently equipped with portable toilets after City Council Member Jamal Osman and his staff pleaded for almost two months for state and city government to provide them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting

Minnesota is once again leading the way on election innovation. In 2009, Minneapolis became one of the largest cities to utilize ranked choice voting (RCV) rules for municipal elections. St. Paul followed suit for mayoral and City Council elections beginning in 2011. Considering the overwhelmingly positive effects of the rule change, the Twin Cities — […] The post Minnesota showing the benefits of ranked choice voting appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Minnesota Monthly

Troy, MI
237
Followers
158
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spirit of Minnesota.

 https://www.minnesotamonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy