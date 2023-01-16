ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hempfield boys feel lucky to have Harry Sowers in lineup

When a sports reporter first dubbed him “Dirty Harry,” Hempfield’s Harrison Sowers had to do some research. He thought the nickname might be derogatory. “I didn’t know what it meant,” the senior guard said. “I asked my parents about it. I read about it and found out it was for Clint Eastwood.”
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
LEE COUNTY, FL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem

Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara

An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%, but Duquesne prof says that comes with a caveat

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% from November’s rate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy