PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield boys feel lucky to have Harry Sowers in lineup
When a sports reporter first dubbed him “Dirty Harry,” Hempfield’s Harrison Sowers had to do some research. He thought the nickname might be derogatory. “I didn’t know what it meant,” the senior guard said. “I asked my parents about it. I read about it and found out it was for Clint Eastwood.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Florida congressman Steube injured in accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida congressman was injured in an accident at his home Wednesday afternoon, his office said. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office released a short statement saying that he had been involved in an accident on his property and had sustained several injuries. The statement didn’t include details about the injuries or how serious they were.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg man seriously hurt after being struck by truck on Route 119
A Greensburg man was seriously hurt after he was hit by a pickup truck Monday while walking along Route 119 in Hempfield, state police said. David A. Green, 30, was hit by a Ford F-350 and a trailer it was towing, according to troopers. The pickup was traveling southbound in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Robert Smith: Pa.’s 'Republican’t' problem
Pennsylvania Republicans have a representation problem, as evidenced by two recent events. In the recent campaign for governor, won by Democrat Josh Shapiro, certain “Republicans” publicly endorsed the Democrat for governor. Let us consider a few examples from Shapiro’s own webpage to see if we can identify the allure to the Republicans’ attraction.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara
An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%, but Duquesne prof says that comes with a caveat
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% from November’s rate,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Shapiro signs order moving state’s hiring emphasis from degrees to experience, skills
Trying to deliver on a 2022 campaign promise, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Wednesday designed to encourage more people without college degrees to seek out employment opportunities within state government. The order flatly declares that 92% of all executive branch jobs don’t require four-year degrees, though in reality,...
