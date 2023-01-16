ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

New Zealand business confidence at lowest since 1974

By Lucy Craymer
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKoTJ_0kGfqXjT00

WELLINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence in the fourth quarter of last year hit its lowest level since 1974 as companies grapple with higher interest rates, cost pressures and soft demand, a private think tank said on Tuesday.

A net 70% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 42% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed.

It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since 1974, while on a seasonally adjusted basis it is the weakest since the survey started in 1970.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, 73% expected business conditions to worsen, versus 43% pessimism recorded in the previous period. The survey's measure of capacity utilisation fell to 93.7%, from the previous quarter's 94.5%.

NZIER said the survey was undertaken following the more hawkish than expected central bank meeting in November and this was weighing on sentiment.

The builders and retailers were the most downbeat in the December quarter. Firms have become much more cautious and are now looking to reduce staff and investment plans, NZIER said in its report.

A net 81% reported increased costs in the December quarter, it said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Marketmind: Finally, bad news is bad news

Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. No fireworks from the Bank of Japan but plenty damp squibs for investors to ruminate over, as a string of dismal U.S. economic indicators pours cold water on the 'soft landing' scenario that has gained traction lately.
Reuters

China reports big jump in COVID hospitalisations -WHO

GENEVA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China reported a large jump in COVID-19 hospitalisations in the week through to January 15 to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a weekly report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday.
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Reuters

Davos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A different type of energy transition has taken place at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. Unlike 2021's COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, where oil and gas executives were personae non gratae, fossil fuel chiefs and renewable energy bosses sat cheek by jowl in Davos.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy