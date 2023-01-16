Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Super Bowl Winner After Wild Card Games
The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend wrapped up on Monday night with a Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers. With the first round of the playoffs officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its predictions for the rest of the postseason. According to ESPN's FPI, the Chiefs ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL Could Punish Tom Brady For His 'Dirty Play' On Monday
In case you missed it, last night's Wild Card matchup between the Cowboys and Buccaneers didn't go very well for Tom Brady's Tampa Bay squad. The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers 31-14, and things got so ugly that Brady even tried to change sports mid-game. Early in the third quarter ...
Patrick Mahomes’ comical reaction to Trevor Lawrence’s Waffle House run after first NFL Playoff win
Just like the majority of the viewing public, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in disbelief watching the Jacksonville Jaguars come back to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL’s wild-card round. Apparently, Mahomes was also envious upon hearing Jags QB Trevor Lawrence celebrated the win by...
Detroit Lions land Lamar Jackson in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
Honestly, there is no way on God’s green earth that this trade sending Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions would ever happen, but since it is being proposed by Pro Football Focus, we figured we would pass it along for discussion. The Lions seem very satisfied with Jared Goff, and to be honest, I cannot see them being very high on Jackson.
Look: Tom Brady's Message For Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exercised some playoff demons at Tom Brady's expense on Monday night. The NFC East franchise took Brady and the Bucs to the woodshed in a 31-14 blowout on Monday night. The Cowboys now move on to the divisional round where they will play the 49ers in San ...
Deion Sanders’ assistant coach goes full drill sergeant in first team meeting of year
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders shocked the college football recently when he announced he was headed to Colorado. It was believed that there were other programs in position to be turned around and make some noise in the college football landscape. Clearly, Sanders enjoys a challenge. He is...
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
The Dallas Cowboys rolled over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-14, on Monday night to punch their ticket to the divisional round where they’ll face the 49ers in the weekend finale next Sunday in San Francisco. While Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the Bucs and the Dallas...
Sporting News
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
NFL Quarterback Admits There's 'Bounty' On Him Every Week
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Week's 15 and 16 with an injury to his throwing shoulder. The star quarterback is admittedly still recovering from this injury, despite taking the field for a win in Week 18. This weekend, Hurts and the Eagles will welcome the New York Giants for a ...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Nov 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shakes hands with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys Reportedly Signing Ex-Patriots Kicker After Brett Maher Fiasco
After Brett Maher’s nightmare performance in Tampa Bay, the Cowboys reportedly are turning to a former Patriots practice squadder for kicker insurance. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad this week, pending a physical, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Head...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
prosportsextra.com
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week
At this point, Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning might need to hire an assistant to hold on to his belongings.... The post Texas QB Arch Manning Loses His Student ID for the Second Time in a Week appeared first on Outsider.
Comments / 3