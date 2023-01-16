Read full article on original website
These are some of the strangest Illinois laws
(WTVO) — Illinois has hundreds of laws to keep residents safe and the state prosperous, but some of them are certainly weirder than others. Find a list of the strangest Illinois laws below: Dogs can serve as wedding witnesses. Illinois is not one of the seven states that don’t require officiants, which would allow animals […]
Should Illinois follow Tennessee and Pass “Bentley’s Law”?
Bentley's Law passed in Tennessee, should Illinois consider bringing this new DUI law to the Land of Lincoln? Here is what you need to know about Bentley's Law and why it is a groundbreaking new law to protect the victims of DUIs... The state of Tennessee passed a first-of-its-kind law...
SNAP benefits in Illinois to decrease in March
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One relief program is heading back to pre-pandemic levels on March 1st. The Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has been giving out additional emergency monthly allotments since April 2020. The program’s funding of the extra pandemic benefits from the federal government is scheduled to end after February, and Illinois officials are […]
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Illinois
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Illinois using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
These are the #1 Conspiracy Theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
We have all heard conspiracy theories throughout the years. Some are wildly outlandish, while others leave you thinking that they could be true. In any event, these have been named the number one conspiracy theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Conspiracy theories have been around for several years. Things like...
Illinois bill would make it easier for people to change their name
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill that would make it easier for people to change their legal name in Illinois is waiting for Governor JB Pritzker’s signature. Under current state law, anyone who has been convicted of a felony must wait 10 years after finishing their sentence to make the change. The bill would do […]
Illinois witness photographs 'morphing' objects overhead
An Illinois witness at Normal reported watching and photographing two diamond or cylinder-shaped objects that appeared to be morphing shape in the night sky at 8:12 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Central Illinois daycare workers waiting for monthly IDHS payments
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many daycare programs in Central Illinois are struggling to stay afloat. They’re missing thousands of dollars from the state. Some daycare employees haven’t gotten checks in weeks, others haven’t in months. That’s making childcare difficult for some right now. One facility in the Rantoul Business Center is empty, and one employee […]
Emergency hearing held in attempt to stop Illinois assault weapons ban from being enforced
At least three lawsuits have already been filed, with the latest one from the Illinois State Rifle Association.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
Illinois Utilities Seek to Increase Rates Across the State
Illinois utilities companies want to charge more for delivering natural gas and electricity to consumers across the state. “Basically every major gas and electric utility in Illinois has filed for a rate increase at once,” Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) director Abe Scarr said. What’s behind the increases...
Why Iowa Is One Of The Best States To Start Your Own Business
We've all had that dream of starting our own business. Whether it's in the Quad Cities or in a major city, there has been a business idea that has come across our minds that could have been or are legitimate business ideas. If you have an idea and you are wanting to genuinely explore opening one, Iowa is a good place to do so and Illinois is pretty good too.
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Hy-Vee’s February Squat Challenge Could Win A School A Huge Prize
Hy-Vee is getting schools throughout the Quad Cities and the region into fitness mode this February with the for 7th Annual Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club's Squat Challenge. Classrooms throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the other states that have Hy-Vee grocery stores can register to participate and have a chance to win awesome prizes for their class.
Not A Dry January? Here Is Iowa’s & Illinois’ Favorite Beer Types
Are you a normal person and aren't participating in dry January? Same. I need to have some beers to get me through what feels like the longest month of the century every year it comes around. While all of those other suckers are staying sober, you and I are sucking down beers and most likely our favorite kind of beers. A new study has shown each state's favorite type of beer. Yes, there is more to beer than Busch Light which isn't even a type of beer.
Is It Legal To Own Chickens In The Quad Cities?
What came first, the chicken or the egg? What costs more, the chicken or the egg? Well, right now you can actually get an entire cooked chicken for less than a dozen eggs. So maybe now is the time to get some of your own chickens to produce some real liquid gold for you.
